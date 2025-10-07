The world football governing body has accused a country of a forgery scandal during the 2026 World Cup qualification series

The nation's sports minister claimed that the actions of FIFA have put the country in a bad light and investigations would be carried out

18 countries, including two teams from Africa, have qualified for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico

FIFA has accused one of their association member of falsifying citizenship documents for players to participate in international matches.

The world governing football body claimed to have discovered the fraud during one of its investigations.

The country in question has vowed to respond, stating that the claims are false, misleading, and damaging to its reputation.

Stuart John Wilkin of Malaysia celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Singapore during an International Friendly in Lumpur. Photo by: How Foo Yeen.

Source: Getty Images

Malaysia in FIFA's black book

The world governing football body has accused Malaysia of presenting forged documents of seven foreign-born players.

According to Arise News, FIFA has suspended the player involved in the incident on Monday, October 6.

FIFA began an investigation into the case after their 4-0 win over Vietnam last June, following the introduction of the players into the squad.

After a thorough investigation, FIFA fined the players £1,870 ($2,500) each, and the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) also fined £330,000 ($440,000).

The original birth certificates of the players' grandparents showed countries like Argentina and Spain rather than cities in Malaysia, such as Penang and Malacca, as claimed by the FAM.

The seven players named in the report are Spanish-born Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Facundo Tomas Garces, and Jon Irazabal Iraurgui; Argentinian-born Rodrigo Julian Holgado and Imanol Javier Machuca; Netherlands-born Hector Alejandro Hevel Serrano; and Brazilian-born Joao Vitor Brandao Figueiredo.

Facundo Garces and La'Vere Lawrence Corbin-Ong during the international friendly football match between Malaysia and Singapore. Photo by: MOHD RASFAN/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Malaysia disagrees with FIFA

The Football Association of Malaysia have rejected the decision of FIFA, claiming that there were administrative errors.

According to Al Jazeera, FAM insisted that the heritage of the players involved is legitimate Malaysian citizens.

The Association has vowed to appeal the decision of FIFA, which has damaged the reputation of the country. FAM said:

“Claims that players ‘acquired or were aware of fake documents’ are baseless as no solid evidence has been presented so far.

“FAM would like to assert that the heritage players involved are legitimate Malaysian citizens.”

Under FIFA Statutes, Article 6.1 (“grandfather rule”), players born outside a country may represent it if their biological parents or grandparents were born there, a policy designed to prevent nations from simply naturalising foreign players to enhance team performance.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said:

“I also understand that all local football fans are naturally angry, disappointed and want to see improvements. The ministry would await the outcome of FAM's appeal before issuing an official statement."

