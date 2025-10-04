FIFA president Gianni Infantino has made a fresh announcement, days after South Africa were sanctioned in the World Cup qualifiers

Bafana Bafana have forfeited three points and three goals for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, in a 2-0 win against Lesotho

Infantino announced that Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan will co-host the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup, as he applauded both countries

The president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, has made a fresh announcement after the world's football governing body sanctioned South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana were docked three points, three goals and fined for fielding an ineligible player during their game against Lesotho on March 21.

Teboho Mokoena, who had received yellow cards in two previous matches and should have served a match suspension, was in the starting lineup as they won 2-0.

FIFA has announced that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will co-host the U20 World Cup in 2027. Photo: Annabelle Gordon.

Source: Getty Images

After six months amid calls for sanctions, FIFA announced that Bafana Bafana have forfeited the game as South Africa dropped from 17 points to 14.

Consequently, Benin Republic, who are on 14 points, go top of the table with a better goal difference, while Nigeria are third with 11 points alongside Rwanda.

Days after the ruling, FIFA president announced that Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan will co-host the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The football administrator said via IG:

"I am delighted to announce that today the FIFA Council decided to award the host of FIFA U20 World Cup 2027 to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

"Congratulations to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, two fantastic countries, two great football-loving countries who have experience in organising big events generally, but also of course in sports."

Azerbaijan has already hosted the U17 Women's World Cup; Uzbekistan hosted the Futsal World Cup only last year.

A great commitment, a great support from the top - from the heads of state, to every football fan in these two countries, per Kuz.

The U20 World Cup is considered the second most prestigious competition organised by FIFA, after the World Cup for senior national teams.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup has been held since 1977. Past winners include Argentina (six titles), Brazil (five), Portugal (two), Serbia (two), as well as Uruguay, Ghana, Spain, the USSR, Germany, England, France, and Ukraine.

FIFA has announced that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will co-host the U20 World Cup in 2027. Photo: Lukasz Sobala.

Source: Getty Images

Currently, the ongoing edition of the tournament is being played in Chile, featuring 24 teams. Uzbekistan is not among the participants this year.

Qatar to host Intercontinental Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that FIFA president Infantino took to social media to announce that Qatar will host the 2025 Intercontinental Cup.

Infantino said on Instagram:

"I am delighted to announce that the host of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 is Qatar. Final on December 17. Let's unite the world once again in the beautiful Qatar."

Qatar has been confirmed as the host of the final three matches of this year’s FIFA Intercontinental Cup presented by Aramco, the elite annual global club competition which gives the champions of all six confederations the chance to compete on the world stage.

Source: Legit.ng