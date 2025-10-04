Super Falcons striker Ifeoma Onumonu has announced her retirement from professional football after 22 years

The American-born forward was part of the Super Falcons squad that clinched Nigeria’s 10th WAFCON title in Morocco

Onumonu has also represented Nigeria at the FIFA Women’s World Cup and Olympic Games

Super Falcons striker Ifeoma Onumonu has officially announced her retirement from professional football at the age of 31.

Born in California to Nigerian parents, Onumonu’s love for football began at the tender age of eight when she joined a local youth team, Magic.

Super Falcons star Ifeoma Onumonu has announced her retirement from football at 31. Photo by Elsa

Source: Getty Images

According to Premium Times, the American-born superstar is closing the curtain on an inspiring football journey that spanned three continents over 22 years.

What started as a simple childhood passion quickly evolved into a lifelong pursuit that took her through the professional ranks of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and later to Europe with French club Montpellier.

In an emotional message shared on Instagram, Onumonu expressed deep gratitude for a career she described as a beautiful discovery.

“All I wanted to do was run as fast as I could and score,” she wrote. “I didn’t much care about winning or losing; I just loved playing. I loved discovering what my body could do and what I could do with the ball.”

A national hero for Nigeria

Throughout her career, Onumonu represented several top clubs in the NWSL, including Portland Thorns, Boston Breakers, Utah Royals, Reign FC, and Gotham FC, before moving to France.

Ifeoma Onumonu in action for Nigeria at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Photo by Bradley Kanaris

Source: Getty Images

The 31-year-old striker’s big career break came in 2021 when she made the decision to represent Nigeria, fulfilling a lifelong dream of connecting with her roots.

Wearing the green and white jersey of the Super Falcons, she became an integral part of Africa’s most successful women’s national team.

According to the Daily Post, Onumonu featured at the Olympic Games, the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and played a crucial role in helping Nigeria secure their record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) title.

Reflecting on her journey, she said:

“I had the profound pleasure of lifting an NWSL championship trophy, representing Nigeria at the Olympics and World Cup, and helping lift the African Cup of Nations trophy with the Super Falcons.”

What’s next for Onumonu?

While Onumonu is hanging up her boots professionally, her relationship with football is far from over.

The Super Falcons striker also extended heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported her through the years, including teammates, coaches, fans, and family.

“This is not a goodbye to football, but a new beginning. Although my time as a player has come to an end, my love and devotion for this game will never waver.”

Onumonu's leadership and dedication have left a lasting mark on women’s football, both in Nigeria and abroad.

