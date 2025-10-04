Brentford Academy lost their head of goalkeeping department, Christopher Ramsey on Wednesday, October 1

The Bees will honour the memory of Ramsey with a period of silence and tribute during all weekend fixtures

The coaching crew and fans have paid their last respect to the academy coach for his lasting legacy

Brentford Football Club have confirmed the passing away of Christopher Ramsey, who died following a battle with bowel cancer on Wednesday, October 1.

The Austrian joined the club in June 2023, as the Academy Development Phase (PDP) goalkeeping coach and got promoted to the Head of Academy goalkeeping in July 2024.

Ramsey played a pivotal role in kick-starting the academy, working with the players and staff to assist in establishing the culture that has shaped the future of the club.

Brentford Academy goalkeeper trainer Christopher Ramsey is dead. Photo by: BallyclareFC and Brentford.

Source: Twitter

Following his relocation to the United Kingdom, Ramsey started playing and coaching, gathering experience at Chelsea Foundation, Fulham, and finally Brentford.

One of his key strengths is in the area of nurturing younger goalkeepers in the Academy.

Brentford issues statement on Ramsey

The interim Academy Director Jamie Greenwood has described late Ramsey as an individual who left a huge impact on every member of the team.

According to their official website, Greenwood said the young goalkeepers in the academy would miss the trainer due to his unique ability to get the best out of them. He said:

“His character and work will live on through our young goalkeepers and coaches.”

"Chris was a great man, leaving a lasting impression on everyone he came into contact with."

Meanwhile, the Director of football Phil Giles said Ramsey played a vital role during a period for the Academy as they were working towards Category 2 status and providing essential support to Manchester United in the first team.

Giles also acknowledged the technical abilities of Ramsey for transforming the goalkeeping department, per BBC. He said:

"Our fans may not realise the work he did here, and the important role he played helping Mark Flekken, Hakon Valdimarsson and our other goalkeepers in the last couple of seasons.

Hakon Valdimarsson is one of the goalkeepers Christopher Ramsey trained at Brentford Academy. Photo by: Alex Broadway.

Source: Getty Images

"We are incredibly saddened by his passing, but it is a moment in which we can also remember and acknowledge an excellent coach, a much-appreciated member of staff and, more importantly, a fantastic person."

Brentford will honour him before their Premier League match against Manchester City, with a pre-match commemoration, black armbands, and the presence of family, friends, and colleagues on Sunday, October 5.

Fans mourn late Ramsey

@Nickkg1979 wrote:

"Going through chemo myself right now for bowel cancer, stage 2 so I should be fine, but when I have dark moments stories like this make me realise how lucky I actually am. Get checked out lads, even at the slightest sign. Thoughts with Chris’s family."

@QPR_DS said:

"Devastated to hear this.

"Thoughts are with Chris’ family, and colleagues at Brentford FC. 💙🤍."

@agostinhozinga added:

"Rest in peace Christopher Ramsey, sending prayers of strength to his family and friends. and may his legacy live on."

Russian footballer dies on the pitch

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Russian player Artem Kalmykov, tragically passed away after collapsing on the pitch during a match in the Moscow Region Championship.

The 26-year-old was playing for FC Parkovy against Nara in the B-3 League when he suddenly lost consciousness around the 60th minute of the game.

Source: Legit.ng