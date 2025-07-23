Victor Osimhen will continue at Galatasaray after an agreement with Napoli over his permanent transfer

Osimhen spent last season on loan in Turkey and scored 37 goals for the champions in all competitions

A Turkish football commentator has shared his expectations for the Super Eagles forward next season

Expectations are high for Victor Osimhen next season after Napoli and Galatasaray reached an agreement for the striker’s permanent move to Turkey.

Osimhen spent last season on loan at the Turkish champions after failing to secure a permanent move away from Napoli during the transfer window.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring for Galatasaray against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, he scored 37 goals and provided eight in all competitions last season and helped the club with the league and cup double.

Galatasaray, despite the huge financial requirements, moved to sign him permanently, and after weeks of back-and-forth negotiation, the deal is now subject to documentation and formalities.

Osimhen backed to score 30 league goals

Turkish football commentator Rasim Ozan Kütahyalı has praised Osimhen as a superhuman and noted that Galatasaray fans' love was crucial in his decision.

“Osimhen is a superhuman player. He went through a lot of hardship in Napoli, but Galatasaray welcomed him with open arms and showed him incredible love," he told Ekol Sports.

Osimhen was the difference between Galatasaray and Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce last season, and Kütahyalı believes his permanent arrival has secured another title for the Lions.

“Osimhen's Galatasaray has secured the 2025-2026 championship. Barring any setbacks, Galatasaray will be champions for the fourth consecutive year, and if things continue like this, they could win the championship for the sixth consecutive year,” he said.

The Super Eagles forward scored 26 league goals last season, six in the UEFA Europa League and five in the Ziraat Turkish Cup.

The pundit has big expectations for the striker this season. He expects him to score at least 30 in the league and 10 in the UEFA Champions League.

“Osimhen will score at least 30 league goals this season. He adjusted to the Turkish League last year. He needs to score at least 10 goals in the Champions League,” he added.

“Galatasaray's test this year is the Champions League. If Galatasaray doesn't play in the Champions League in December, the stands will lose their excitement and fullness. Galatasaray must reach the quarterfinals.”

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring in his last match for Galatasaray last season.

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray would need a strong run in the Champions League to help them with their finances after breaking their club record transfer fee of €18 million to sign Osimhen for €80 million if all add-ons are met.

The Nigerian forward will earn a €16 million per year salary, plus €5mil in bonuses, more than what top European clubs offered.

Why Osimhen rejected Manchester United

Legit.ng reported on why Osimhen rejected Manchester United and a top La Liga club before accepting to join Galatasaray permanently.

A source close to the player debunked the widespread reports that top European clubs were not interested in him, but he instead rejected their advances.

