Ademola Lookman finds himself at the heart of a growing transfer saga, as Atalanta is reportedly grows increasingly frustrated over ongoing negotiations with Inter Milan.

The Super Eagles star, fresh from a sensational season, is eager to join the Nerazzurri, but tensions are rising behind the scenes, with Atalanta unhappy with both the player’s behaviour and Inter’s approach.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Atalanta’s management are unhappy with the manner in which Inter Milan and Lookman’s camp are handling the transfer process.

After rejecting a €40 million bid from Inter Milan, Atalanta made it clear that they would only consider letting the Super Eagles star leave for a straight €50 million fee, no loans, bonuses, or instalment payments.

However, Inter returned with an offer deemed “insulting” by Atalanta: a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Atalanta considers this disrespectful for a player of Lookman’s stature, especially given his role in their Europa League triumph and consistent top-tier performances.

The Bergamo club reportedly see the behaviour of Inter and Lookman's representatives as underhanded, and are unhappy that negotiations are being handled behind their back.

Lookman wants Inter, snubs Napoli

Despite receiving a more lucrative salary offer from Napoli, reportedly €5 million per year, Lookman remains committed to joining Inter Milan, who are offering a €4.5 million annual deal on a five-year contract, GOAL reports.

The Nigerian international, who was named African Player of the Year, has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Nerazzurri.

Sources indicate that Lookman has even rejected Napoli, a move that raised eyebrows among fans and analysts.

Napoli, under the leadership of Antonio Conte, could have offered both Champions League football and a starring role, yet Lookman is believed to prefer Inter’s project and playing style, and is reportedly prepared to pressure Atalanta into approving the move.

Inter Milan may raise bid for Lookman

With Lookman’s agents gearing up for another round of talks, Inter are reportedly considering increasing their offer to around €42–45 million, Sempre Inter reports.

This would bring them closer to Atalanta’s valuation, but the Bergamo club is unmoved, insisting on a full €50 million payment, upfront, without bonuses or resale clauses.

The standoff has escalated to the point where Lookman himself may step in, based on a reported promise from Atalanta last summer that he could leave under the right conditions.

Nonetheless, Atalanta’s leadership feels betrayed by how Inter and Lookman’s camp have handled negotiations, describing their tactics as disruptive and disrespectful.

Atletico Madrid set to hijack Lookman deal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atletico Madrid insist on signing Lookman, who is also attracting interest from rivals FC Barcelona and Italian champions Napoli.

Atalanta denied Ademola Lookman a move to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but reports in Italy claimed there's a gentleman agreement to let him leave this summer.

Atletico head coach Diego Simeone has sanctioned the deal, and the Madrid-based club will go all out for the reigning African Footballer of the Year.

