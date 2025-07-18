“Banter Material”: Comedian Visits Chelsea Trophy Cabinet, Attempts to ‘Steal’ Titles for Arsenal
- Nigerian comedian MC Remote visited the trophy cabinet of Chelsea FC ahead of the 2025/26 football season
- The comedian stated his intentions to 'steal' the Champions League trophy after the Gunners finished without a trophy in the 2024/25 season.
- Fans have expressed mixed reactions to the move made by the popular content creator at Stamford Bridge
Staunch Arsenal fan Tolulope Olayiwola, popularly known as MC Remote, has sparked major reactions online after pulling a dramatic spiritual stunt at the Stamford Bridge in London.
Chelsea won the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after defeating reigning Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in New Jersey.
Meanwhile, Arsenal finished in second place in the 2024/25 English Premier League last season.
Arsenal will win the Champions League- MC Remote
Nigerian comedian MC Remote believes Arsenal FC can lift the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League.
In a viral video making rounds on social media, the skitmaker paid a visit to the trophy cabinet at Chelsea, where he made a series of prophecies.
The skitmaker said he can see the Gunners players like Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, and Viktor Gyokeres, making a huge difference this season.
MC Remote asked who Arsenal had offended that has stopped the club from winning a Champions League title since their creation.
Multi-talented comedian declared his intentions to 'steal' the UEFA Champions League, Conference League, and FIFA Club World Cup titles. He said:
"If my hands touch these trophies. Let me put on my powerful coat and wear my perfume.
"I pray right now, I point unto this Champions League, it is our year.
"This is our season, I can see Saka, our captain Martin Odegaard, Rice, Gykoeres.
"I steal it. Wetin we do now."
Arsenal lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League, per UEFA.
Reactions trail Remote's prayers at Stamford Bridge
Mixed reactions have trailed the prayers of MC Remote at the cabinet trophy of Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge. Read them below:
iam_sbndaniel said:
"I like the work way u dey do for Chelsea oo😂😂😂."
__e.ra_ wrote:
"I'm loving the way arsenal fans are crying saying he ain't one of them😂😂."
only1rency added:
"The first Arsenal fan to see a Champions league live 😂."
ekulworld said:
"He’s summoning the champions league for us next season wym."
Meanwhile, MC Remote visited Arsenal's home ground not just as a fan, but as a self-declared spiritual warrior ready to "cleanse" the club of years of disappointment.
Remote marched into the stadium and began sweeping the grounds while firing powerful prayer points against what he described as “spiritual attacks” preventing Arsenal from winning trophies, per Rossy Digital TV.
MC Remote sends voice note to Mbappe
Legit.ng earlier reported that Staunch Arsenal fan Tolulope Olayiwola, popularly known as MC Remote, has sent a bizarre voice note to Kylian Mbappe ahead of the Champions League game against Real Madrid.
Comedian MC Remote urged the Frenchman not to show up for the game, saying Los Blancos will labour to even score one goal.
