Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid footballer in the world and invests heavily in comfort and security

The Portuguese superstar has been a target of pitch invaders and petty thieves throughout his career

His former bodyguard, who worked with him in Spain, has opened up on how much he was paid to protect him

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former bodyguard has opened up on how much he was paid to protect one of the greatest football stars in the world during his time with him.

Ronaldo is the highest-paid footballer in the world with his record-breaking salary at Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, which he joined in January 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo lifts the trophy after Portugal beat Spain to win the UEFA Nations League. Photo by John McDougall/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

He invests a significant portion of his earnings, while also spending to provide himself and his family with comfort, luxury and security due to his status.

His professional career has spanned about 23 years, and as noted by TNT Sports, his longevity has seen him play against Paolo Maldini, born in 1968 and Lamine Yamal, born in 2007.

He started at Sporting Lisbon before moving to England with Manchester United. He became a global household name at Real Madrid after his world record £80 million move.

HE spent nine years in Madrid, before spending another three seasons at Juventus and a stop at Manchester for a second spell, before his lucrative move to Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo's bodyguard opens up his salary

Ronaldo is a global superstar and hence requires security to protect him from fans who may go beyond the limit in trying to get close to him or those wanting to harm or rob him.

Hichman Bukhari, a former PMC private military contractor and CPO close protection operative who specialised in protecting executives, worked for Ronaldo for four years in Spain.

Bukhari has opened up on what life under the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was like, claiming he was not a high-risk client as his life was not under threat.

“Our work depends on the client's profile. In the case of Cristiano, with whom I worked for four years, his profile wasn't high-risk because people didn't want to kill him, and he didn't receive death threats,” he told Telecinco.

“We always have to know where we're going, who will be there, and have clear entry and exit points, as well as contact points.”

Hichman Bukhari protecting Ronaldo and his son during a vacation in Monaco. Photo from @hichman.07.

Source: Instagram

He praised Ronaldo as the best boss he's ever had and claimed he worked with limited threats and disclosed he was paid £850 per day, meaning if he worked every day for the four years, he earned £1.241 million working for the superstar.

“We have a good relationship. Working with him didn’t feel like dealing with someone under constant threat of death or kidnapping. We had a few ridiculous run-ins with paparazzi or overzealous fans, but nothing serious,” he concluded.

Ronaldo made a funny gesture after losing

Legit.ng previously reported that Ronaldo made a funny gesture after Al-Nassr lost 3-2 to Kawasaki Frontale in the semi-final of the AFC Champions League.

The 40-year-old was seen gesticulating about his missed goal during the match, leaving fans to question his sanity because of the drama in front of the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng