Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface reportedly announced his retirement from international football following the friendly against Russia on June 6

With Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen absent, Nigeria coach Eric Chelle gave the Bayern Leverkusen striker a starting role

The 24-year-old, who debuted for the Super Eagles in 2023, has scored one goal in 13 appearances

Victor Boniface led Nigeria’s attack against Russia in an international friendly on Friday night, June 6.

The 24-year-old registered just one shot on target in the first half and was replaced by Genk forward Tolu Arokodare in the 61st minute.

Arokodare made an instant impact, scoring the equaliser ten minutes later after Nigeria had fallen behind to a first-half own goal by defender Oluwasemilogo Ajayi.

Victor Boniface of Nigeria in action, during the International Friendly match against Saudi Arabia at Estadio Municipal de Portimao in Portimao, Portugal. Photo by: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

A few minutes after the game, Victor Boniface, in a deleted Instagram post, announced his retirement from international football, Legit.ng reported

He expressed gratitude for every moment spent representing Nigeria.

The Bundesliga star disclosed that his decision was shaped by challenging experiences on the pitch.

Boniface vowed to cherish every moment shared with his teammates throughout his career. He wrote:

"Proud to play for my country and a dream for me also, really enjoyed every moment the good and the bad thanks a lot, thank you all, I done hang boot 😥."

Boniface was absent from the 26-man squad that won the Unity Cup in London, where Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers led the Super Eagles’ attack, scoring a goal against Ghana, per Yahoo Sport.

Victor Boniface of Bayern 04 Leverkusen looks dejected during the Bundesliga match against VfL Bochum 1848 at BayArena. Photo by: Oliver Kaelke/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

Boniface axed from Super Eagles?

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface will have another chance to prove himself ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

According to All Nigeria, the agent of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, Sidibe, has denied rumours that Boniface was dropped from the team following his viral social media post.

Sidibe clarified that Chelle has not expressed any intention to sideline the Bayern Leverkusen forward despite his underwhelming performances for Nigeria.

He added that the coach is satisfied with the entire squad and is focused on identifying areas for improvement to ensure Nigeria doesn't miss the World Cup for a second consecutive time. He said:

“Eric Chelle is a professional coach and former player and does not operate like that.

“There is no iota of truth that Victor Boniface has been declared surplus by the coach, and he never discussed it with anyone. There are no audio records or interviews where he made such pronouncements.

"99% of what they wrote that Eric said is lies. He does not talk after regular press conferences before or after matches."

Nigerians concerned about Boniface conduct

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface faced backlash from Nigerians after deleting a post in which he hinted at retiring from international football following his performance against Russia.

One fan advised the Bundesliga star to quit football and pursue a career in comedy, while another suggested he was preparing content for future skits.

Boniface has scored one goal in 13 appearances for Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng