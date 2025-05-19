Lionel Messi has been ranked as the greatest footballer of all time by The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS)

Portugal and five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo placed fourth, behind Messi, Pelé, and Maradona

No goalkeepers featured in the latest IFFHS list, and only one defender made the top 10

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has revealed its highly anticipated list of the 10 greatest footballers of all time, stirring up fresh debate in the footballing world.

In the latest ranking, Cristiano Ronaldo, often celebrated for his goal-scoring prowess and longevity, was named the fourth-best footballer ever.

But who took the crown as the greatest of all time?

Lionel Messi tops the List as the ultimate GOAT

Taking the number one spot is Lionel Messi, the Argentine maestro who has redefined the modern game with his remarkable consistency, creativity, and footballing intelligence, GiveMeSport reports.

With eight Ballon d’Or awards, a FIFA World Cup title, four Champions League trophies, and countless club and international records to his name, Messi’s influence on football is undeniable.

IFFHS’s decision to rank the Inter Miami captain as the best ever reinforces the belief that his complete style of play, leadership, and success across different leagues put him ahead of the rest.

Why is Ronaldo at number four?

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has often shared the GOAT spotlight with Messi, finds himself in fourth place, behind footballing icons Pelé (2nd) and Diego Maradona (3rd).

For many, this ranking may seem low considering Ronaldo’s extraordinary achievements.

With over 850 career goals, five Ballon d’Or awards, major trophies in England, Spain, and Italy, and international glory with Portugal, his résumé speaks for itself.

However, IFFHS appears to have weighed factors like individual flair, cultural impact, and creative influence in its ranking, areas where some argue Messi, Maradona, and Pelé have the edge.

The rest of the top 10

The rest of the list includes other unforgettable names in football history. Johan Cruyff (5th) is praised for his role in shaping modern football tactics.

Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazário (6th) dazzled fans with his explosive style.

Zidane (7th), Beckenbauer (8th), Di Stéfano (9th), and Ronaldinho (10th) all round out a star-studded list.

IFFHS top 10 football GOATS

1. Lionel Messi

2. Pele

3. Diego Maradona

4. Cristiano Ronaldo

5. Johan Cruyff

6. Ronaldo de Lima

7. Zinedine Zidane

8. Franz Beckenbauer

9. Alfredo Di Stefano

10. Ronaldinho

Top absentees from the IFFHS list

Interestingly, no goalkeeper made the top 10, and Franz Beckenbauer is the only defender included, which may raise eyebrows among fans of Paolo Maldini or Lev Yashin.

Notably absent are football legends such as Ferenc Puskás, Gerd Müller, and Michel Platini, whose contributions to the game are often widely celebrated.

The absence of goalkeepers and more defenders also highlights an ongoing bias toward attacking players in all-time rankings.

Messi speaks on competition with Ronaldo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lionel Messi has branded his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo as “a golden era,” a cherished memory for both him and football.

Although both are past their prime, Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia and Messi in Major League Soccer, their intense competition in La Liga with Barcelona and Real Madrid was extraordinary.

The game of football saw two of its greatest players battle for major European titles and individual accolades like the Ballon d’Or.

