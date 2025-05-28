Ruben Amorim has told Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho to look for another team after a public fallout

Garnacho was excluded from the Red Devils' final game of the season following his rant after the Europa League final

AC Milan, Napoli, and Juventus have lined up moves for Garnacho as Manchester United prepares for the summer exodus

The tension between Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim and Alejandro Garnacho has reached a boiling point, signalling the end of the Argentine winger’s time at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese manager has made it clear that Garnacho will not be part of his plans for the upcoming season following the player's public criticism after he was benched for the UEFA Europa League final against Tottenham.

Ruben Amorim barks information from the sidelines during Manchester United's final Premier League game of the season versus Aston Villa. Photo by Darren Staples

Source: Getty Images

The 20-year-old winger came on as a second-half substitute, but could not prevent the Red Devils from losing 0-1 to Spurs in the final.

After the match, Garnacho made his displeasure known in a rant, questioning Amorim's tactical choices on social media after he was made to start the game from the bench.

According to the Daily Mail, the move did not sit well with the Portuguese boss, who reportedly confronted the player during a team meeting at Carrington last Saturday.

Amorim is reported to have told the Argentine winger to find another club, adding that if he returned for preseason, he would make the forward’s life difficult.

"You better pray you find a club that will take you so you don't have to come back for preseason.”

The brutal warning has effectively sealed Garnacho’s exit, with the player being left out of the matchday squad entirely for the Premier League finale against Aston Villa.

Garnacho exiled just like Rashford

Amorim’s approach has made it clear that player discipline and loyalty are non-negotiable at Manchester United while he still remains the club’s manager.

Ruben Amorim and Alejandro Garnacho after Manchester United lost the Europa League final to Tottenham. Photo by Rob Newell

Source: Getty Images

Garnacho is not the first to feel the wrath of the Portuguese leadership style, as Marcus Rashford also found himself sidelined earlier the season after a similar clash with the manager.

Amorim’s hardline stance is part of a broader shake-up as Manchester United attempts to rebuild after a disappointing 2024/25 season.

Amorim reportedly disclosed in a recent review meeting that Garnacho should be offloaded immediately as the club prepares to overhaul the team ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Garnacho destined to land in Serie A

Despite the recent turmoil, Garnacho remains one of Europe’s most promising young talents, and suitors are lining up for the Argentine winger.

AC Milan have reportedly begun talks with Manchester United, eyeing the 20-year-old winger as a potential replacement for Rafael Leao, who may be leaving the San Siro this summer.

Napoli and Juventus are also said to be monitoring the situation closely.

Serie A has become a successful hunting ground for ex-Premier League stars in recent years, as Garnacho will be looking to follow in the footsteps of players like Romelu Lukaku and Scott McTominay, who both found success after departing Old Trafford.

Amorim proposes drastic measures at Man United

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United players will feel the effect of missing out on the UEFA Champions League next season as Amorim proposes a massive downsizing.

United recorded their worst season in decades after finishing 15th on the Premier League table with 42 points, which was achieved on the final day with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng