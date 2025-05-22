Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United last night to win the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League trophy

Tottenham prevailed in the battle of the 16th and 17th-placed Premier League teams in the final in Bilbao

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts after he was quizzed about their rivals’ win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts on Tottenham Hotspur’s UEFA Europa League victory over Manchester United last night in Bilbao.

Tottenham will finish the season in the bottom half of the table and cannot finish above 14th place even if they win their final game at home against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min lifts the Europa League trophy after beating Manchester United 1-0. Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

However, they have something to celebrate after breaking their 17-year trophy drought with the Europa League and have already announced a trophy parade, as confirmed by the club's official website.

Mikel Arteta congratulates Tottenham

Arsenal boss Arteta, during his pre-match conference ahead of the final day match against relegated Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium, was quizzed about their rivals' triumph.

“Just congratulate them,” he said as quoted by Arsenal's official website. “I think they are champions, and when you get to that, you have to do a lot of things right.

“I think they've gone through a season with a lot of obstacles and difficulties, and they have in the end managed a beautiful moment. So, you have to congratulate. This is sport and I'm sure they've done everything in their hands to achieve it and they are very happy.”

The Spanish manager evaded questions on if Tottenham who are currently a place above the relegation zone but won the Europa League have had a better season than Arsenal.

“I don't like to compare with other teams. I need to analyse my team, that's my job,” he added.

Arteta has been in charge of the Gunners for six years and after winning the FA Cup in his first season, the following five years have finished trophyless, particularly finishing second in the Premier League in three consecutive seasons.

Pressure has been mounting on the manager with fans claiming other teams who win trophies have a better season regardless of their positions on the league table.

Mikel Arteta applauds Arsenal fans after the 1-0 victory over Newcastle United. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

He admitted that it is worrying that football is viewed in that black and white lens, after which he added that Arsenal have failed for many years if it is judged that way.

“If I have to analyse ourselves, Arsenal Football Club, then we have failed the last 20 years in the Premier League and we have failed in all our history in the Champions League?” he said.

Amorim reacts to Man Utd's defeat

Legit.ng reported that Ruben Amorim reacted after Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United to win the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao last night.

The Portuguese manager admitted that he shared in the pain of the fans but was adamant that his team were the better side in the game and could have won if they had scored.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng