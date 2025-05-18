Victor Osimhen is billed to leave Turkish club Galatasaray at the end of the 2024/2025 football season

The Nigerian international is set to complete his season-long loan spell, and he is expected to complete a deal with another club

It was gathered that the striker is willing to join English Premier League club Chelsea for the right offer

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen is set to join an English Premier League club after his stint in the Turkish Super Lig.

The 26-year-old is set to complete his loan spell at Turkish club Galatasaray, where he has scored 35 goals and provided eight assists in 39 games.

He etched his name into the club's history books after delivering a match-winning performance in the 2024 Turkish Cup final.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray looks on during the Turkish Super League match against Adana Demirspor at Rams Park Stadium. Photo: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen grabbed a second-half brace to seal a 3-0 win over Trabzonspor and give the Istanbul giants their first Turkish Cup title since 2019.

The 2023 CAF Player of the Year remains on the radar of several top clubs across Europe, with interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, and Arsenal, Soccernet reports.

Football journalist Simon Phillips has stated that the forward is keen on joining Chelsea, regardless of their Champions League qualification status.

His salary demands are reportedly not as high as rumoured in some sections of the media.

Recall that the former Lille of France striker was on the verge of joining the Stamford Bridge outfit last summer, before negotiations collapsed in the final hours of the transfer window deadline day.

Chelsea officials had arrived in Naples for showdown negotiations with Napoli, but somehow the deal did not get over the line.

Osimhen has been ostracised from the Napoli first team by head coach Antonio Conte, forcing him to seek top football elsewhere.

Osimhen to join Chelsea?

As his loan spell comes to an end in Turkey, reports have it that the striker will head to Chelsea.

Philipp said via Chelsea Online:

"Chelsea are ‘still there’ for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The player has always been keen to join Chelsea regardless of Champions League football, and he is still keen now.

"The deal was worked on hard last summer, and the belief from our insiders is that his wage demands would not be as astronomical as the media are portraying.

"Chelsea can easily go back into the deal and our sources believe that it wouldn’t even be that difficult to come to an agreement."

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray SK during the Turkish Super Lig match against Fenerbahce at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi Stadium. Photo: ANP.

Source: Getty Images

Having won the Turkish Cup, Osimhen is now focused on sealing the 2024/2025 league title with Galatasaray.

Maresca to remain at Chelsea

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Chelsea hierarchy has decided to stick with Enzo Maresca as head coach, whether or not they miss out on Champions League qualification.

The Blues currently lie fifth on the Premier League table, which would be enough to secure a return to Europe's elite club competition next season.

Maresca's side are ahead of sixth-placed Aston Villa on goal difference, while Nottingham Forest are just a point behind in seventh.

Source: Legit.ng