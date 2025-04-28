Mohamed Salah has become the Premier League’s all-time top-scoring foreign player with 185 goals

The Egyptian forward led Liverpool to their 20th Premier League title after a 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham

Salah moves to fifth on the all-time Premier League scoring list, trailing only four other English legends

Mohamed Salah etched his name even deeper into Premier League history on Sunday, becoming the highest-scoring foreign player ever in the competition.

The Liverpool star achieved the feat during his side’s emphatic 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, a victory that sealed Liverpool’s 20th Premier League title.

Mohamed Salah celebrates with the Egyptian flag after helping Liverpool win their 20th Premier League title at Anfield. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Salah’s goal was his 185th in the Premier League, nudging him past Manchester City icon Sergio Aguero in the list of top foreign scorers.

The Egyptian forward had equalled Aguero’s tally earlier this season with a brace against Southampton, but now stands alone at the summit for overseas players, Sky Sports reports.

Salah scored 183 of his Premier League goals for Liverpool, with the remaining two coming during his earlier stint with Chelsea in 2014. It took Salah just 297 appearances to set the new record.

Salah's amazing season continues for Liverpool

The goal against Spurs marked Salah’s 28th in the league this season and his 33rd across all competitions, capping off another extraordinary campaign, as captured by the BBC.

His contributions this term amount to a staggering 46 goal involvements, just one shy of the all-time single-season record held jointly by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer.

Mohamed Salah poses for a selfie with his Liverpool teammates as they celebrate clinching the Premier League title. Photo by Andrew Powell

His latest milestone adds to a glittering list of achievements since arriving at Anfield, including multiple Golden Boots, a Champions League title, and yet another Premier League crown.

Salah closes in on all-time greats

In addition to becoming the Premier League’s most prolific foreign player, Salah now ranks fifth on the all-time Premier League scoring list overall.

Only English legends Andy Cole (187), Wayne Rooney (208), Harry Kane (213), and Alan Shearer (260) are ahead of him.

Given Salah’s current form and fitness levels, it seems only a matter of time before he surpasses Cole and edges even closer to Rooney and Kane.

At just 31 years old, Salah has ample opportunity to continue climbing the rankings and further solidify his place among football’s greatest-ever goal scorers.

Salah explains Arne Slot’s tactics

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Salah was asked if Arne Slot has made him a better player, and he disclosed that he had a discussion with the manager over a tactical change that improved his numbers.

Liverpool were confirmed as the Premier League champions for the 2024/25 Premier League season after an emphatic 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

Salah is having his best individual season and is on course to win the league’s Golden Boot and Playmakers award with 28 goals and 18 assists in 34 games.

