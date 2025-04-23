Vinicius Jr faces FIFA investigation for co-owning multiple football clubs while still an active player for Real Madrid

Brazilian firm Tiberis Holding filed an official complaint against Vinicius Jr and his father over a potential conflict of interest

If found guilty by FIFA, Vinicius Jr could face a two-year ban from all football-related activities

Vinicius Junior is under the spotlight for reasons beyond the pitch after being dragged to the world football governing body, FIFA, for breach of ethics.

The Brazilian winger, who plays for Real Madrid, known for his electrifying pace and key contributions this season, is reportedly facing a potential two-year ban from football.

FIFA is investigating Vinicius’ involvement in owning multiple football clubs while still actively playing.

Reports from Sport BIBLE suggest that the 25-year-old and his father, Vinicius Jose Paixao de Oliveira, are partners in ALL Agenciamento Desportivo, a company dedicated to acquiring and managing football clubs.

whoseThe move has drawn the attention of FIFA’s Ethics Committee, especially after a formal complaint was filed by Brazilian company Tiberis Holding by their partner in the venture is businessman Thassilo Soares.

Ownership controversy and breach of ethics

According to Gianluca Di Marzio via Abola, FIFA has officially opened an investigation to determine whether Vinicius breached football regulations.

At the heart of the case lies a potential violation of Article 22 of the Spanish FA's Code of Sports Justice and Article 20 of FIFA's Code of Ethics.

These rules prohibit active players from directly or indirectly owning professional clubs due to the risk of a conflict of interest.

Earlier this year, Vinicius reportedly purchased Portuguese second-division club Alverca for an estimated €10 million.

Additionally, Tiberis Holding alleges that they were compelled to sell their 16.5% stake in Athletic Club de São João del-Rei to the Brazilian star’s company, further complicating the situation.

FIFA is now tasked with determining whether these actions constitute a serious breach of ethics and governance standards in football.

What’s at stake for Vinicius and Real Madrid

Should the investigation find Vinicius guilty, the consequences could be severe for Vinicius and in extension, Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old Brazilian winger may face a fine, or worse, a ban from all football-related activities for up to two years.

Such punishment would be a massive blow to Real Madrid, who have come to rely on Vinicius’s dynamic presence on the field.

Despite his strong form and critical role in Real Madrid’s title campaign, Vinicius now finds his career at a crossroads.

While no decision has yet been made, the ongoing investigation has cast a shadow over what was shaping up to be one of his most successful seasons.

