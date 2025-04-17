Former Nigerian Senate President Bokla Saraki met with Bukayo Saka after Arsenal’s win over Real Madrid in the second leg UEFA Champions League quarterfinal in Spain on Wednesday night

Founder of Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Football Club, Bukola Saraki, posed with Bukayo Saka following Arsenal’s victory over Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final in Spain.

Saka scored in the 65th minute with a composed finish over Courtois, capitalising on a smart pass from Mikel Merino after a well-worked build-up led by Martin Odegaard.

Saraki, one of Nigeria’s prominent politicians, is a long-time supporter of the London-based club.

Former Nigerian Senate President Bukola Saraki took a selfie with Bukayo Saka after Arsenal's historic win against Real Madrid in the Champions League.



Saraki and Saka meet in Madrid

Former Kwara State Governor Bukola Saraki and Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka met after the club’s 5-1 aggregate victory over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

According to Premium Times, Saraki attended the first leg at the Emirates Stadium last week with his son, Seni Saraki, and daughter.

A visibly excited Saraki took the opportunity to pose for a photo with the English star following the Gunners' impressive win.

Saka is reportedly connected to Kwara State, having visited his grandparents in Oro, Irepodun Local Government Area per IlorinInfo.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli scoring on either side of Vinicius Junior’s strike ensured Mikel Arteta’s men cruised into the last four of the Champions League for the first time since 2009 and only the third time in their history per SkySports.

Bukayo Saka shares his encounter with former Kwara State Governor Bukola Saraki after Arsenal's match against Real Madrid in the Champions League.



Arsenal fans react to encounter between Saraki and Saka

Arsenal fans have praised former Nigerian Senate President Bukola Saraki for showing support to Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka.

One fan noted that both individuals have made positive contributions in their respective fields, while another emphasised that Saraki’s loyalty to the Gunners is unquestionable.

Felix Omokore said:

"Arsenal have powerful fans from Nigeria 🇳🇬. Gunners ♥️♥️♥️♥️.

Teeyira Kaanabari wrote:

"Star boy with Nigeria most valuable Senate President.

Agaka Ibrahim Yusuf posited:

"Two names, two paths, one Nigerian tie.

"Bukayo Saka, football's magic guy. Born in London, to Nigerian parents dear, his skills on pitch, leave fans in cheer.

"Bukola Saraki, a leader of renown. Politics and service, his life's crown, from Kwara State, his legacy unfolds. A story of power, influence told.

Ochoyoda John Edoh added:

"I love this your Excellency....#COYG. Congratulations to us

Abdoulazeez Gambo said:

You are indeed a true fan Sir, seeing this makes me Luv you even more. Success awaiting you Sir.

Saka involved in heated argument with Carvajal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka found himself in a heated exchange with injured Real Madrid veteran Dani Carvajal as the players made their way to the dressing rooms at halftime.

Saka missed a Panenka-style penalty in the first half of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, with Thibaut Courtois making a comfortable save.

Carvajal, sidelined since October with an ACL injury, grabbed Saka by the neck and raised his hand toward the Arsenal winger.

