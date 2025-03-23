Barcelona are reportedly interested in CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman ahead of the summer transfer window

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman is reportedly on Barcelona's radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old netted a hat-trick in the Europa League final, leading Atalanta to their first-ever European trophy.

The former RB Leipzig player is currently in Nigeria for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ademola Lookman has declared his intentions to play for Barcelona next season. Photo by: Valerio Pennicino.

Lookman to Barcelona?

CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman is set to leave Atalanta this summer, with Barcelona reportedly interested.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Lookman’s dream is for a move to Barcelona to become a reality.

Atalanta may be persuaded to let Lookman leave for a fee of €30m, considering his contract runs until 2026.

Last summer, La Dea was reportedly seeking a fee of around €40m from PSG per FootballItalia. Romano said:

Ademola Lookman DREAMS of Barça move, reveals Mundo Deportivo! But Barcelona have different options on top of their list

The Super Eagles player is in contention with Athletic Club's Nico Williams and AC Milan's Rafael Leao.

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz has also been mentioned as a possible option for the Blaugrana.

The move to Barcelona will be determined by the club's financial situation this summer per Mundodeportivo.

Barcelona has made a move to sign Super Eagles player Ademola Lookman during the summer. Photo by: Image Photo Agency.

Mixed reactions follow Lookman’s potential move to Barcelona

Ademola Lookman’s fans have praised Barcelona's Director, Deco, for opting to sign the Nigerian forward.

On Fabrizio Romano's Facebook page, some fans have compared Lookman to the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham, suggesting that he has reached their level. However, others feel the player should turn down the move.

One fan mentioned that Lookman could solve Barcelona’s left-wing problem.

Ikem Jaydelz said:

I will advice him not to go to Barcelona, though he is a great player but I wouldn't like seeing him sitting on the bench. Barcelona attack is loaded at the moment.

Horpeh Yemmy wrote:

That's a bad dream

He should return to sleep

Nduma Karogo added:

He must look for a club that is African friendly like Madrid.

Zohaib Khan Sahoo said:

Perfect for Barcelona. Great workrate and ability

Apdifatah Apdiasis Mohamett wrote:

He deserves to play for Barca, he is very talented.

Barre66 added:

first this man has to reach the stage of Mbappe, Vini, Rodrigo, and Bellingham.

MC Sunky said:

Very fast and effective in converting chances, if only FC Barcelona knows what this guy can do for them. That left-wing issue will be solved immediately, but Deco is busy chasing Diaz that is old and costly.

Lookman sets new Champions League record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ademola Lookman became the first Nigerian football star to score in four consecutive UEFA Champions League matches with his goal.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has five goals in seven UCL appearances this season, and the last four against Club Brugge, Sturm Graz, Real Madrid, and VfB Stuttgart have come consecutively.

The games he failed to score in the Champions League this season are the ones Atalanta drew 0-0 against Arsenal on the opening day and Celtic and the 6-1 win over Young Boys, in which he was an unused substitute.

