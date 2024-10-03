Tammy Abraham has disclosed that he would love to visit Nigeria again, saying he was raised in the culture of the African country

Nigerian authorities had made efforts to convince the striker to play for the Super Eagles, but he decided to commit his future to England

He disclosed that he has been to Nigeria, the country of his parents, and hopes for a return to the West African country

England international Tammy Abraham has disclosed that he would love to return to Nigeria as he recounts his experience in the West African country.

Born in Camberwell, London, to Nigerian parents, the striker opted to represent the England national team at the senior level.

The former Chelsea striker made his first competitive appearance for the Three Lions against the Czech Republic in 2020, thereby committing himself to England.

Despite playing in the qualifying series, Abraham was left out of the England squad to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Nigeria failed to qualify for the continental showpiece, but the NFF had made efforts to convince the striker to play for Nigeria.

In 2017, the then-NFF president Amaju Pinnick disclosed that he had “a positive meeting” with the forward as he tried to persuade him to switch allegiance to the Super Eagles, Goal reports.

Abraham had featured for the England youth teams, so it was easy for him to continue with the country's national team.

Meanwhile, the AC Roma star has disclosed that he hopes to return to Nigeria soon, as he cites the Nigerian dishes prepared by his beloved mother.

Abraham told Milan TV:

"I have a few Nigerian friends. I grew up in an area with many Nigerians.

"I was raised with that culture, I’ve been to Nigeria, and I hope to go back soon. My mom often cooks Nigerian dishes."

Abraham among players who ignored Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tammy Abraham, whose real name is Kevin Oghenetega Tamaraebi Bakumo-Abraham chose to play for England.

There are cases where some Nigerian descents rejected the NFF offer to play for other countries

Reasons for this may vary from some players being born to Nigerian parents in other countries they chose to represent.

