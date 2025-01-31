Edwin van der Sar has backed Andre Onana to succeed at Manchester United despite his recent struggles

Onana has been criticised for his costly errors, including mistakes against Brighton in the Premier League

The Cameroonian goalkeeper is expected to return to the starting lineup against Crystal Palace this weekend

Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar has publicly backed Andre Onana to succeed at Old Trafford despite the Cameroonian’s error-prone start to life at the Old Trafford club.

Van der Sar, who enjoyed a successful career with Ajax, Juventus, and Manchester United, believes the Cameroonian goalie possesses the necessary qualities to establish himself as a top goalkeeper for years to come at the Premier League club.

Edwin Van Der Sar has backed Andre Onana to succeed at Manchester United despite the goalkeeper's initial struggles. Photo by Stu Forster

Source: Getty Images

The Dutch legend expressed his confidence that Onana will overcome his struggles and improve with experience, urging Manchester United fans to be patient with their goalkeeper, Tribuna reports.

Onana’s struggles at Manchester United explained

Since arriving from Inter Milan in the summer, Onana has faced mounting criticism due to his costly mistakes which have contributed to the poor results Manchester United has suffered recently.

One of the goalkeeper’s most recent blunders came during a Premier League match against Brighton, where he misjudged a cross from Kaoru Mitoma, leading to Brighton’s second goal.

Later in the game, Onana also failed to handle a low cross, allowing Georginio Rutter to capitalise and secure a win for the visitors.

These errors have raised concerns about Onana’s reliability, with some fans questioning whether he is the right long-term choice for Manchester United. However, Van der Sar believes that Onana has what it takes to bounce back.

Van der Sar’s message to struggling Onana

Despite the criticism, Van der Sar remains confident in Onana’s abilities.

Speaking about the goalkeeper’s future, the Man United legend reassured fans that Onana will improve and cement his place in the team, GOAL reports.

"I think that it's quite early, but Andre has a fantastic career in front of him. He's gaining more experience.

He has all the qualities that a goalkeeper needs, so I'm sure for the next five to six years he will keep improving. He has the right attitude to be the goalkeeper for Man United for a very long time."

Van der Sar’s words will likely serve as a boost for Onana, who has endured a difficult start to his tenure at Manchester United.

What’s next for Onana at Manchester United?

Following his recent errors, Onana was rested for United’s Europa League match against FCSB, with manager Ruben Amorim opting to give Altay Bayindir a chance in goal.

However, Onana is expected to return to the starting lineup for United’s crucial Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Man United take action after Onana error

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United have promoted new signing Hubert Graczyk to first-team amid inexplicable errors from Andre Onana.

The Red Devils were outplayed at Old Trafford by rampaging Brighton in what could be described as a one-sided affair. Ruben Amorim's men's performance was miserable.

They were beaten 1-3 after visiting winger Yankuba Minteh scored one goal and created another.

