Italian prosecutors are pushing for a trial against Napoli and owner Aurelio De Laurentiis over Victor Osimhen’s transfer

Napoli’s legal team argues that independent financial assessments have validated the legitimacy of the club’s dealings

Despite previous FIGC clearance, the case has reignited concerns over financial mismanagement in Italian football

Italian prosecutors have intensified their legal search on Napoli and its owner, Aurelio De Laurentiis, as they push for a criminal trial over alleged false accounting related to the club’s transfer dealings.

Napoli’s €70 million purchase of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen from Lille in 2020 is at the centre of the controversy, a deal now under renewed investigation despite prior clearance by Italian football authorities.

Prosecutors in Italy have reopened investigations against Napoli and owner Aurelio de Laurentis over fraudulent activities in the transfer of Victor Osimhen. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

On Wednesday, prosecutors in Rome called for Napoli, De Laurentiis, and club director Andrea Chiavelli to stand trial over alleged financial misconduct between 2019 and 2021.

The investigation focuses on Napoli’s signings, including that of Kostas Manolas from Roma and, most notably, Osimhen’s high-profile move from Lille.

Osimhen’s deal to Napoli under investigation

The Osimhen deal raised suspicions because it involved four Napoli players, valued at around €20 million, moving to Lille as part of the transaction.

However, three of these players never actually featured for the French club, prompting authorities to investigate potential false accounting practices.

Despite the legal pressure, Napoli’s legal team remains confident in the club’s innocence, Football Italia reports.

In a joint statement, lawyers Fabio Fulgeri and Lorenzo Contrada dismissed the trial request as "incomprehensible," arguing that independent financial assessments had confirmed the legitimacy of the transactions.

Osimhen’s rise and Napoli exit amidst legal storm

Osimhen was instrumental in Napoli’s historic Serie A title-winning campaign in 2023, the club’s first since the legendary Diego Maradona era.

The 26-year-old Nigerian striker, alongside breakout star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, played a pivotal role in Napoli’s dominance, scoring 26 goals to help the club clinch the Scudetto.

However, Osimhen’s future at Napoli took a dramatic turn after he openly expressed his desire to play in the English Premier League.

Failing to secure a transfer last summer, the Super Eagles forward was banished from the first team and later loaned to Galatasaray in September, marking an abrupt departure from the club where he became a fan favourite.

Napoli’s FIGC clearance vs. criminal allegations

Despite the fresh legal pursuit, Napoli previously emerged unscathed from an FIGC (Italian Football Federation) investigation into Osimhen’s transfer, with all defendants acquitted in April 2022.

However, the probe raised broader concerns about financial mismanagement in Italian football, leading to Juventus being penalized with a 10-point deduction in 2023 for similar accounting irregularities.

A source close to Napoli has downplayed the latest allegations, stating that the documents referenced in the prosecutor’s trial request had already been deemed non-incriminating by the FIGC.

Galatasaray to crowdfund to sign Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray are not giving up on their pursuit of signing Victor Osimhen permanently after the Nigerian striker impressed during his season-long loan stint.

Osimhen moved to the Turkish champions on loan after his relationship with Napoli broke down as a result of not being able to secure a permanent move away from the club.

Galatasaray have turned to an unusual means to sign Victor Osimhen by planning to launch a crowdfunding campaign.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng