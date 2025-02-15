Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich settled for a goalless draw in a top-of-the-table clash in the Bundesliga

Xabi Alonso’s side remain eight points behind Vincent Kompany’s side as Munich inch close to being champions

Alonso played the entire 90 minutes of the crucial fixture, benching Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface

Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich played a goalless draw in a top-of-the-table clash and possibly the title-defining match of the German Bundesliga this season.

Munich hold their eight-point advantage and are coasting towards winning the German title and reclaiming it from Leverkusen, which snapped their 11-year streak last season.

Patrick Schick and Victor Boniface looking dejected on the touchline during Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich. Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics.

There are 12 league matches left this season,, and it is unlikely that Xabi Alonso’s side will overturn an eight-point deficit and defend the title they won last season.

Alonso caught fans off guard by making his first substitution in the 85th minute when Nathan Tella came off for Amine Adli, with Patrick Schick replacing Alejandro Grimaldo in the closing stages.

Fans react to Boniface's benching

Alonso introduced Schick late in the game while he never give any minute to Victor Boniface, which has raised questions among the fans on social media.

@RoldanScored replied:

“Well that’s the league done! No idea why Alonso didn’t bring on Schick or Boniface sooner… Leverkusen were in control for all 90 minutes and couldn’t score once? Yeah that’s the league done. No way Bayern blows an 8 point lead now.”

@AlfonsinhoJr wrote:

“Apart from refs saving Bayern, it was a bottlejob by Xabi Alonso for not putting Boniface and Schick on. Horrible decision by playing without a real #9 and even putting fkin Adli on instead of one of the other two guys.”

@RobertGolha_ replied:

“Awesome performance by Xabi Alonso playing without Schick and boniface hahaha what a fail.”

@SeidlMarten wrote:

“Alonso clearly did not want to win this game... Schick Boniface on the bench, and first sub was returning from injury... What the heck?”

@nyashazed wrote:

“Not subbing in Schick/Boniface and being satisfied with a draw in this title race is very criminal behaviour from Xabi Alonso it’s giving Mikel Arteta.”

The former Bayern Munich midfielder has yet to give any explanation for this decision, even though he appeared satisfied with getting a draw despite dominating the match.

Boniface reacted professionally to his collapsed Saudi Arabia move, trained with a smile on his face and scored during the 3-1 defeat of Hoffenheim.

The door of leaving Leverkusen later on in the summer has not closed, with the former Royal Union Saint Gilloise star still a target for top clubs including Premier League clubs.

Next in the league for the champions is a trip to Holstein Kiel, before the return of Champions League football.

Lukas Hradecky applauds Boniface

Legit.ng reported that Bayer Leverkusen captain Lukas Hradecky applauded Boniface for how the Super Eagles striker responded to his failed Saudi Arabia move.

Boniface gave the green light to join Saudi Professional League club Al-Nassr, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s team signed Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran instead.

