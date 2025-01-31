Napoli are interested in making a late bid to sign Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman from Atalanta

Lookman has 13 goals and six assists this season, but Atalanta is unwilling to let him leave mid-season

Lookman has been pivotal to Atalanta’s recent success, but Napoli are desperate to add him to their depleted attack

Napoli has made a late bid to sign Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman from Atalanta after rejecting Galatasaray’s €65 million offer for Victor Osimhen.

The Serie A giants are looking to reinforce their attack as the departure of Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has left a big void in the Partenopei’s forward line led by Romelu Lukaku.

Napoli are making a late attempt to sign Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman from Atalanta before the January transfer window closes. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop

Source: Getty Images

Despite Napoli’s interest, Atalanta’s president, Antonio Percassi, is reportedly unwilling to let the Nigerian winger go easily as he has been a pivotal member of the Bergamo club for the last three campaigns, Tuttosport reports.

The 27-year-old Super Eagles winger led the club to win their first-ever European trophy last season when he scored a hat-trick as Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the Europa League final.

Lookman also has a contract that includes a clause that allows him to move to a Premier League club at the end of the season, making negotiations even more challenging for Napoli.

Lookman’s impressive season draws Napoli’s interest

Meanwhile, Lookman has been in outstanding form this season, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists in 25 matches across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

The winger’s versatility, speed, and ability to operate both as a winger and a second striker make him a valuable asset for any top club.

Napoli sees Lookman as the perfect addition to their squad, especially as they push for a strong finish in Serie A and their European campaign.

However, with Atalanta's reluctance to sell, Napoli faces a tough battle to secure Lookman’s signature before the transfer window closes.

Lookman is also on the radar of some Premier League clubs, and it is expected Napoli will face stiff competition for the Super Eagles forward should they move ahead with their interest in the Napoli star player.

Napoli holds firm on Osimhen’s transfer fee

While Napoli are pushing for Lookman’s signature, Turkish giants Galatasaray had submitted a €65 million bid to sign compatriot Victor Osimhen on a permanent deal swiftly turned down by the former Italian champions, Football Italia reports.

The Nigerian striker is currently on loan at Galatasaray until the end of the season, but the Turkish club does not have an option to make the move permanent.

Osimhen’s contract includes a €75 million release clause, which is only valid for Galatasaray until the end of January.

For other clubs, the clause increases to €81 million due to a €6 million compensation agreement. Napoli is unwilling to sell their star forward for anything less than his full market value.

Super Eagles get Lookman boost

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman's recent injury setback has become a topical issue of concern, not only among Atalanta faithful but also among fans of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Initial reports suggested that the injury could keep Lookman sidelined for over eight weeks, particularly due to swelling around the affected area.

Amid the growing concern, Atalanta coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, has provided an important update on Lookman’s recovery ahead of their Serie A match against Torino, offering a glimmer of hope for fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng