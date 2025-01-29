The draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament was recently conducted at the Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat

The Super Eagles were paired in Group C alongside Uganda, Tanzania, and the North African side, Tunisia

The coach and captain of the Uganda team have issued subtle warnings to the Super Eagles in the aftermath of the draw

The tough talks and subtly boastful statements have begun heralding the aftermath of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) draw ceremony that took place at the Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria, who were seeded among the highest-ranking teams, were drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania.

The Ugandan national team have been paired to lock horns with the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the 2025 AFCON. ImageL Javier Soriano.

However, while several Nigerian fans have subtly declared the group as far too easy for the Super Eagles, the Ugandan team and its contingent are doing well to remind Nigeria that qualification from the group will be anything but a walkover.

In the aftermath of the draw, the coach of the Uganda side, Paul Put, alongside the team captain, Khalid Aucho, has issued warnings to the Nigerian team ahead of the showpiece.

Uganda coach, captain, fires warnings to Super Eagles

Reflecting on the AFCON draw, Belgian tactician, as quoted by Brila.net, expressed his team's determination to cause an upset in Group C.

The coach emphasized that Uganda must view facing Nigeria as an opportunity to prove themselves against tougher opposition.

"There are no easy games in Africa. We are going to face Nigeria, the last edition’s finalists, and Tunisia, a team that consistently reaches the latter stages of this tournament,” Put said after the draw ceremony in Rabat, Morocco.

“Tanzania adds the derby element, which is always intense. However, we must believe in ourselves.”

Coach Put’s confidence was echoed by his team captain Aucho, who, as quoted by Ugandan publication, Nile Post, affirmed that the Cranes are heading to Morocco “with the intention of competing, not just participating.”

Aucho described the tournament as an opportunity for Uganda to compete at the highest level, strive for excellence, and bring pride to the nation.

“Being at AFCON means you’re strong enough to compete with any team. Therefore, we will face all the teams and strive to make Ugandans proud,” Aucho stated. “I know my boys. They will give their all,” he added.

To be fair, the Ugandan team has every reason to feel confident against the Super Eagles, as they are the only team in the group with a positive head-to-head record against Nigeria.

According to data from 11v11, the Super Eagles have lost four of their eight meetings with the Cranes, winning just two and drawing the other two.

However, it must be noted that the current crop of Super Eagles players boasts enough firepower in attack to potentially dismantle any defensive setup Coach Put and his Cranes may prepare.

Uganda and Nigeria are set to clash on December 30th at the Fez Stadium in Morocco, in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Troost-Ekong speaks on AFCON draw

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the captain of the Super Eagles, William Troost-Ekong, has spoken about the recently held AFCON draw.

The Nigerian team captain emphasized that no fixture would be easy, but the team will be well-prepared for the challenges at the showpiece.

