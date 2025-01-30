Victor Osimhen has been on an impeccable run of form for Turkish League powerhouse Galatasaray

The marquee Nigerian forward has, however, been compared with several other attackers in the Turkish league

A veteran journalist has named the reason why he considers Osimhen better than several other attackers in the Turkish league

Victor Osimhen continues to attract widespread praise from key stakeholders in the Turkish media following his recent run of performances.

The Nigerian striker, who has taken to life at Galatasaray with remarkable consistency, was recently greeted with a barrage of criticism.

Victor Osimhen celebrates during the UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray A.S. and Tottenham Hotspur at Rams Park on November 7, 2024.Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

While a few football experts have dubbed him overrated, others, including former winger, Hasas Sas, suggested that the 26-year-old may have to consider changing his style of play to become more efficient at the Istanbul club.

However, amid this criticism, subtle comparisons have arisen with Fenerbahçe forward, Youssef El Nesyri.

Several journalists in the Turkish press have noted that the Moroccan forward, who was highly sought after by AC Milan earlier in the summer of 2024, according to a report from Football Espana, is better than Osimhen.

However, amid this subtle debate, veteran journalist, Sansal Buyuka, has named Osimhen as his preferred choice between the two, detailing his reasons why the Napoli loanee is better than the former Sevilla star.

Journalist names why Osimhen is better than El Nesyri

Speaking in an interview as captured by media outlet, habersarikirmizi, Büyüka praised the efforts of Osimhen against Konyaspor, highlighting his athleticism as a key attribute.

"En-Nesyri may have scored more goals than Victor Osimhen without relying on penalties, but I believe Osimhen edges ahead in terms of his ability to stay in the game for 90 minutes, support his teammates, and contribute overall," he explained.

"He created a penalty out of nothing in the Konyaspor match. I appreciate athletic players in football, and En-Nesyri isn’t as athletic as Osimhen."

Büyüka’s sentiments seem to echo the words of Mehmet Özcan, who recently praised the Napoli loanee for his overall contribution to Galatasaray's dynamic attacking play.

While El Nesyri has been sensational for Fenerbahçe, it's important to note that Osimhen's overall statistics and contributions to Galatasaray surpass those of the Moroccan.

Both strikers, however, will have the chance to further assert their superiority when Galatasaray faces Fenerbahçe in the Turkish Süper Lig on February 23.

Napoli makes new decision on Galatasaray

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Napoli has made a new decision regarding the future of Osimhen.

The report states that Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, rejected a bid from Galatasaray for the Nigerian striker.

The Napoli chief appears keen on selling the former LOSC Lille star to the English Premier League, with Manchester United among the several clubs interested in a deal for Osimhen.

Galatasaray was reported to have made an offer in the region of €65 million for the forward. However, it seems Napoli is aiming to attract a higher transfer fee before sanctioning the sale of the 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men’s Player of the Year.

