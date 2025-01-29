Chelsea were in the title race with Liverpool in November, but have fallen to sixth on the Premier League table

The manager, players and fans ran along with the gimmick “We are not in the title race” until it became real

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has mentioned one key thing manager Enzo Maresca did to disrupt the team's season

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has pointed accusing fingers at Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca for being responsible for disrupting his team's season despite a bright start.

Chelsea finished fifth last season under Mauricio Pochettino and the Argentine was dismissed after just one season in charge at Stamford Bridge despite having a year left on his contract.

Enzo Maresca on the touchline during Chelsea's 3-1 loss to Manchester City. Photo by Shaun Brooks.

Source: Getty Images

Enzo Maresca, who guided Leicester City back to the Premier League after one year relegated to the Championship was hired and handed a five-year contract.

The Blues started the season well, and Maresca quickly implemented a playing philosophy, but have capitulated recently and have been struggling since the end of November.

Ian Wright blames Enzo Maresca

Chelsea coach Maresca, the players and even the fans ran the gimmick that they were not in the title race despite being two points behind league leaders Liverpool at some point.

Ian Wright, speaking on his podcast as quoted by Sportskeeda claimed that this was the turning point in Chelsea’s season and it was championed by Maresca.

“He didn’t need to say that. He could have just said it in the dressing room,” he said. “George Graham wouldn’t say anything that made you think, Arsene Wenger as well was very positive.

“When I heard it, I thought it’s almost like giving the players a get out of jail free card if you start playing badly.”

“I found it strange – it didn’t need to be said. At some stage, there was going to be some form of drop-off without him saying that and giving them an excuse,” he added.

“He should have just said it’s brilliant and we’re ahead of schedule and we will see where we are. That’s what you do.”

As noted by Premier League, Chelsea are sixth on the table with 40 points after 23 round matches, 13 points behind Liverpool who have a game at hand, the same team they were just two points behind two months ago.

“They were playing so well and looking so dangerous. I remember sending messages saying Chelsea scare me, Chelsea are dangerous. Why would you throw that [comment] into the mix?” he concluded.

“If Chelsea get Champions League, magnificent. Now they might be looking at the Europa League with the way it’s dropping off,” Wright concluded.

The last time Chelsea played in the UEFA Champions League was the 2022/23 season and were eliminated by Real Madrid in the quarter-final.

Maresca reacts to City defeat

Legit.ng reported that Enzo Maresca reacted to Chelsea’s 3-1 defeat against Manchester City at the weekend, particularly striker Nicolas Jackson’s errors.

The former City assistant manager also backed goalkeeper Robert Sanchez publicly after the Spaniard made his fifth error leading to a goal this season for Erling Haaland’s goal.

Source: Legit.ng