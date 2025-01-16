Global site navigation

Local editions

Napoli Sets Sights on Super Eagles Star As Replacement for Departing Kvaratskhelia
Football

Napoli Sets Sights on Super Eagles Star As Replacement for Departing Kvaratskhelia

by  Ero Samson 3 min read
  • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is reportedly on the verge of completing a transfer from Napoli to Paris Saint-Germain
  • The marquee Georgian attacker is set to join the French Ligue 1 outfit for a fee in the region of €70 million
  • A report detailing that Napoli have shifted their focus to a Nigerian forward as a replacement for Kvaratskhelia has surfaced

CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!

Napoli are faced with the daunting challenge of replacing the departing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is on the brink of completing a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The dynamic attacker, who has dazzled in Serie A over the years, is reportedly set to join the Ligue 1 side in a deal valued at around €70 million.

Napoli are targeting Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman as a replacement for Kvaratskhelia
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and SS Lazio at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on December 08, 2024. Image: Giuseppe Maffia.
Source: Getty Images

With Kvaratskhelia's imminent departure, Napoli now find themselves needing to fill the significant void left by his exit. Reports have emerged suggesting that the club's hierarchy has drawn up an extensive list of potential replacements.

Read also

Italian journalist explains how Osimhen paved the way for Kvaratskhelia's easy transfer from Napoli

Among the names being considered, a fresh update indicates that Napoli are weighing up a move for Nigerian striker, Ademola Lookman, as a potential replacement for the Georgian star.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Napoli eyes Lookman as Kvaratskhelia's replacement

According to a report from media outlet, Tutto Atalanta, Napoli are prepared to allocate a significant portion of the funds from Kvaratskhelia's transfer to secure the signing of Lookman. The report suggests that the Serie A club is planning to test Atalanta's resolve with a bid in the region of €50 million.

Furthermore, the report indicates that Napoli may include striker, Giovanni Simeone, in the deal to help facilitate the transfer, if necessary.

Lookman, who was recently crowned the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men's Player of the Year, has become a key figure in Atalanta's attack.

The 27-year-old, whose contract runs until the summer of 2026, is also attracting interest from several other European clubs.

Read also

Romelu Lukaku issues subtle warning to Lookman and Atalanta ahead of Napoli's Serie A showdown

With 18 goal involvements in 24 appearances this season, according to data from Fotmob, Lookman seems less inclined toward a move to Napoli. The forward has recently expressed a preference for a transfer to La Liga over other leagues.

Whether Napoli can successfully secure Lookman’s signature remains to be seen, but it promises to be a transfer saga that will undoubtedly capture the attention of CAF POTY fans, especially given Napoli's recent experience with national teammate, Victor Osimhen.

Lukaku sends warning to Atalanta

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Romelu Lukaku sent a warning to Atalanta ahead of their upcoming Serie A fixture.

The Belgian attacker stressed that Napoli will approach the clash with utmost intensity and seriousness, unlike what transpired in the reverse fixture.

The former Chelsea star stated that his side is looking to extend their lead at the top of the standings and will do everything necessary to secure a victory against the Bergamo outfit.

Read also

Italian agent suggests Osimhen is to blame for Kvaratskelia's departure from Napoli

Lukaku also took the time to praise Atalanta coach, Gian Piero Gasperini. The 31-year-old emphasised that the Italian tactician is among the elite coaches he reveres with great honour. Lukaku appears to have found his goalscoring touch for Napoli, having recorded three goal involvements in his last two fixtures.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ero Samson avatar

Ero Samson (Sports Editor) Samson Ero is a sports journalist with a track record of over six years in the Nigerian media industry. He has honed his skills at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited and Transsion Holdings, where he covered various sports stories and general news working as Content Operation Specialist and Content Coordinator. He graduated from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in 2023. Reach him via email at ero.samson@sportsbrief.com.

Tags:
Hot: