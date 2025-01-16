Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is reportedly on the verge of completing a transfer from Napoli to Paris Saint-Germain

The marquee Georgian attacker is set to join the French Ligue 1 outfit for a fee in the region of €70 million

A report detailing that Napoli have shifted their focus to a Nigerian forward as a replacement for Kvaratskhelia has surfaced

Napoli are faced with the daunting challenge of replacing the departing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is on the brink of completing a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The dynamic attacker, who has dazzled in Serie A over the years, is reportedly set to join the Ligue 1 side in a deal valued at around €70 million.

With Kvaratskhelia's imminent departure, Napoli now find themselves needing to fill the significant void left by his exit. Reports have emerged suggesting that the club's hierarchy has drawn up an extensive list of potential replacements.

Among the names being considered, a fresh update indicates that Napoli are weighing up a move for Nigerian striker, Ademola Lookman, as a potential replacement for the Georgian star.

Napoli eyes Lookman as Kvaratskhelia's replacement

According to a report from media outlet, Tutto Atalanta, Napoli are prepared to allocate a significant portion of the funds from Kvaratskhelia's transfer to secure the signing of Lookman. The report suggests that the Serie A club is planning to test Atalanta's resolve with a bid in the region of €50 million.

Furthermore, the report indicates that Napoli may include striker, Giovanni Simeone, in the deal to help facilitate the transfer, if necessary.

Lookman, who was recently crowned the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men's Player of the Year, has become a key figure in Atalanta's attack.

The 27-year-old, whose contract runs until the summer of 2026, is also attracting interest from several other European clubs.

With 18 goal involvements in 24 appearances this season, according to data from Fotmob, Lookman seems less inclined toward a move to Napoli. The forward has recently expressed a preference for a transfer to La Liga over other leagues.

Whether Napoli can successfully secure Lookman’s signature remains to be seen, but it promises to be a transfer saga that will undoubtedly capture the attention of CAF POTY fans, especially given Napoli's recent experience with national teammate, Victor Osimhen.

