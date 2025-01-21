Rangers defender Leon Balogun has declared he is still available to play for Nigeria in international matches

The German-born defender clarifies his absence from the Super Eagles was due to injuries, not retirement

Balogun, who has 46 caps for Nigeria, was part of the Super Eagles squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Leon Balogun has reaffirmed his availability for Nigeria’s Super Eagles, dispelling rumors of his retirement from international football.

The 36-year-old Rangers defender confirmed his prolonged absence from the national team due to injury issues rather than any decision to step away.

Leon Balogun in action for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage game versus Argentina. Photo by Patrick Smith

Source: Getty Images

Balogun’s last appearance for Nigeria came as a substitute in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe in June 2022.

“It’s not that I’ve not accepted an invitation. Right before the World Cup break, I suffered an injury that was supposed to last a few weeks but didn’t go the way it was supposed to.

“I’ve always been available, and I think the people who need to know are aware that I’m still very much willing and ambitious to represent the national team.

“I’ve never said that I retired from international football,” Balogun told Brila.

Balogun ready to bring experience to Super Eagles

BBC reports that Balogun has been a standout performer for Scottish giants Rangers this season, showcasing the skill and composure that have defined his career. He claims playing for the Super Eagles inspired him.

Despite his age, the experienced central defender remains a dependable option for the Super Eagles, especially as Nigeria aims for success in upcoming international tournaments.

Balogun’s international career boasts 46 appearances for the Super Eagles, including participation in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria clinched third place.

The 36-year-old defender’s partnership with current captain William Troost-Ekong, popularly called the ‘Oyinbo Wall’ was heavily praised by many due to their compactness and understanding.

With Balogun’s wealth of experience and strong form at club level, his potential return to the Super Eagles squad could bolster Nigeria’s defensive lineup heading into the World Cup qualifiers which resumes in March.

NFF to make final decision on Balogun

With Balongun making his intentions clear, all eyes are now on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to determine if the 36-year-old veteran defender will get the opportunity to extend his legacy with the Super Eagles.

The Rangers defender’s commitment to Nigeria has never wavered, even as he navigates the challenges of injuries and advancing age.

Having scored one goal in his 46 appearances for the Super Eagles, Balogun continues to be an influential figure in Nigerian football. His determination to contribute to the national team’s success demonstrates his enduring passion for the game.

Source: Legit.ng