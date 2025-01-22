Ademola Lookman started off the bench during Atalanta's 5-0 win over Austrian club Sturm Graz

Lookman came on at halftime and turned around the UEFA Champions League group-stage match

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has explained what the Nigerian star brought to the game

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini appeared to have claimed that Ademola Lookman changed the game for Atalanta during their 5-0 win over Sturm Graz in the UEFA Champions League.

Atalanta progressed to the next round after beating the Austrian Bundesliga league leaders 5-0 at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo yesterday evening.

Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring Atalanta's fourth goal against Sturm Graz in the UEFA Champions League. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Reigning African Footballer of the Year, Lookman was named among the substitutes. Mateo Retegui gave the host the lead in the first half, leading 1-0 into halftime.

Gasperini rang the changes at halftime, with Lookman replacing goalscorer Retegui and veteran Juan Cuadrado replacing Marco Palestra for the final 45 minutes.

The Nigerian influenced the game, and last season's UEFA Europa League winners scored four goals in a dominant second-half display to round up an emphatic win, scoring a header and providing an assist.

Gasperini explains Lookman's influence

Gasperini has been criticised recently for how he manages Lookman's minutes, substituting him at crucial times, and he seems to have understood that the CAF POTY is his game-changer.

During his post-match conference with Sky Italia, he noted a key attribute his team lacked in the first half but got better in the second half, suggesting Lookman's introduction provided it.

“In the first half, we didn’t do very well technically, but then we controlled the game. Already being in the top 24 is a great achievement, which wasn’t guaranteed at the start,” he said.

The Italian manager further suggested that two players in his team do not have replacements, including Lookman, hence playing carefully around their minutes.

“We need to be cautious, as we’re missing a replacement for Lookman and De Ketelaere, unless Zaniolo develops into that type of player,” he said.

“I believe having a strong attack is crucial. Having players who can come on and make a difference is important. Samardzic is doing well now; this is a team that can grow.”

As noted by Football Italia, the match yesterday was La Dea’s first win of 2025, and their attention will turn to the league, where they will face Cesc Fabregas’ Como away on Saturday.

“We needed this; we just couldn’t manage to win in 2025 so far, and it came at the right time. We’ve had a good run, despite a tough schedule that included hosting Arsenal and Real Madrid,” he added.

Atalanta are third on the table and will hope to bounce back from their 3-2 home defeat to fellow title contenders Napoli last week.

Atalanta fans blast Gasperini

Legit.ng previously reported that Atalanta fans blasted Gasperini for removing Ademola Lookman from action a few minutes before Napoli scored the winner.

Romelu Lukaku gave Napoli the lead a minute after Lookman was substituted, and Antonio Conte’s side held on for a big victory at the Gewiss Stadium.

