Arsenal got their title challenge back on track after beating rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in the North London derby

The win helped the last two season’s runner-up close the gap on Liverpool at the top of the league table to four points

Former Premier League striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni has sent a viral message to Mikel Arteta in this season's title race

Former Super Eagles striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni has sent a message to Arsenal as they continue to battle for a first Premier League title in 21 years under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal got their race back on track with a big 2-1 win over rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium yesterday.

Mikel Arteta gesticulating during Arsenal's 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

Son Heung-min gave Ange Postecoglou’s side the lead early in the game before Dominic Solanke’s own goal, and Leandro Trossard’s strike won it for the Gunners.

The win moved them to within four points of league leaders Liverpool, even though that Merseyside club, who drew Nottingham Forest in their last match, have a game in hand.

Arsenal could have battered their rivals last night if not for their wastefulness in front of goal. As noted by Sofascore, the Reds created four big chances and took 14 shots.

Yakubu Aiyegbeni sends message to Arsenal

Arteta's former teammate at Everton, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, has told him what he must do if he wants to keep the pressure on Liverpool and possibly win the title this season.

“For Arsenal (to win the league), it’s just a matter of getting a striker. Once they do, I believe they can push Liverpool all the way to the end,” Aiyegbeni told Flashscore.

The 42-year-old claimed Arsenal are solid defensively with the presence of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba at the heart of the defence but are shallow in attack, particularly after Bukayo Saka’s injury.

“The only thing they're missing is a player who can consistently score goals. I believe that if they get a solid number nine who can finish those chances, they have the potential to win the league,” he added.

“Right now, though, it feels a bit out of reach with Liverpool performing well. But if they solve the goalscoring problem I think it could be enough to make a real challenge.”

There is increasing pressure on Arteta to deliver, with some fans already calling for him to be sacked, particularly if they fail to win the title this season, but Aiyegbeni feels it's unnecessary and he should be given more time.

Both spent time together at Everton, and the Nigerian’s advice to his former teammate is solid, particularly with the ACL injury suffered by Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus.

Mikel Obi advises Arteta

Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi advised Arteta to resign if Arsenal fails to win the title at the end of the next season, as they will not win it again with the Spaniard in charge.

The Chelsea legend admits this season’s title is Liverpool's to lose and believes if Arteta does not take advantage of Manchester City's poor season, he should walk away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng