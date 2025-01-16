Victor Osimhen left Napoli on acrimonious terms last summer and joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan

The Italian club botched his moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Ahli with unreasonable financial demands

Osimhen has named the two countries he has enjoyed football in his career, snubbing Italy because of Napoli

Victor Osimhen holds grudges against Napoli and would probably not let it go anytime soon after leaving the club on a bad term at the start of the 2024/25 season.

Osimhen confirmed his decision to leave the club at the end of last season, but negotiations over his exit dragged on throughout the transfer window.

Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray during the Istanbul derby against Besiktas. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Napoli denied him two moves with unreasonable financial demands: Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli’s proposed moves collapsed due to Napoli's asking price.

Galatasaray provided a temporary exit after Napoli excluded him from their 2024/25 Serie A. It took Romelu Lukaku turning it down for his number nine jersey not to be given away while he was still at the club.

He has found a new life in Turkey with Galatasaray and again enjoys football. His impressive performances have made the club consider signing him permanently.

Where was Osimhen the happiest?

The Super Eagles star has played in five European countries: Germany, Belgium, France, Italy, and Turkey. Recently, Turkish journalist Haluk Yurekli revealed the two places where he was happiest.

“Victor Osimhen was very happy in Istanbul. He said, "The two countries where I was happiest in my football career are Belgium and Türkiye,” Yurekli said, as quoted by Forza Cimbom.

Osimhen began his professional career in the German Bundesliga, which he joined after starring at the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup, but struggled to adapt to his new life in Europe.

As noted by Transfermarkt, the German Bundesliga is the only competition where he has more than 10 appearances in his career that he failed to score.

Midway through his second year in Germany, he joined Belgian first-division club Royal Charleroi on loan and impressed, eventually making it a permanent move.

He did not stay long after signing a permanent contract before he moved to French Ligue 1 giants LOSC Lille in 2019. Even though it was short, he had a great time in France.

He won Lille's Player of the Year and Marc Vivien-Foe award for the best African. He scored 13 goals before COVID-19 truncated the season, and he moved to Napoli.

Even though he won the Golden Boot and Serie A title at Napoli, his time there was marred with controversies, particularly with the club's account trolling him after a penalty miss last year.

The Nigerian forward is still a Napoli player. However, he is unlikely to play for the club again and will seek a permanent move away in the summer with Premier League clubs interested.

Why Conte signed Lukaku to replace Osimhen

Legit.ng reported on why Antonio Conte signed Romelu Lukaku to replace Osimhen even before the Super Eagles striker left Napoli to join Galatasaray on loan.

The Belgian striker disclosed that his trusted relationship with Conte prompted the Italian manager to recruit him to work together again.

Source: Legit.ng