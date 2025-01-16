Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is on the verge of completing a transfer from Napoli to Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain

The exit of the Georgian attacker from the Italian Serie A outfit appears very much seamless, particularly considering how Napoli have dealt with exits in recent years

An Italian football expert has detailed how Victor Osimhen inadvertently impacted the smooth exit of Kvaratskhelia from the Neapolitan outfit

Napoli have been hit with a blow this winter transfer window that they may not have been fully prepared for: the departure of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian forward, who became a household name alongside Victor Osimhen as they led the Neapolitan side to their first Serie A title in 33 years, has agreed to join Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen during the Serie A match between Torino FC and SSC Napoli at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on March 19, 2023. Image: Stefano Guidi.

According to media outlet, PSG Report, Kvaratskhelia is expected to arrive in Paris today to undergo medicals and finalize the final stages of his transfer.

However, amid the surprise exit of the Georgian attacker, questions have arisen as to why Napoli would allow such a high-profile player to leave without much resistance, especially given that he still has two years left on his contract as well as how it stood largely in the way of an exit for Osimhen.

Nonetheless, amid the discussions surrounding Kvaratskhelia’s imminent departure, an Italian football journalist has shed light on how Osimhen’s saga during the summer of 2024 played a role in facilitating the smooth and seamless exit of the marauding Georgian attacker.

How Osimhen helped Kvaratskelia’s Napoli exit

In a report captured by Tutto Mercato Web, veteran journalist, Raimondo De Magistris, explained that Napoli largely allowed Kvaratskhelia to leave on his own terms, as the club wanted to avoid repeating the situation that saw them lose Osimhen on a dry loan to Galatasaray.

The football expert also noted that PSG's €70 million offer for Kvaratskhelia appeared fair, particularly considering his recent form.

“…this is also the result of the Osimhen saga. A player who, after winning the Scudetto, was valued at €200 million and, just a year later, was loaned to Galatasaray for free.”

“The lesson is always the same: players should be sold when they no longer want to be at a club. This applies to any club, but especially one like Napoli, which went on to win its third league title a few months later, following the departures of Kalidou Koulibaly, Lorenzo Insigne, Fabian Ruiz, and Dries Mertens.”

Osimhen, whose future remains a topic of debate even during this winter transfer window, had requested to leave Napoli in the summer of 2024. However, the Serie A club frustrated his exit by rejecting all offers, stating that the interested clubs had failed to meet their valuation of the Nigerian forward.

Eventually, Napoli allowed Osimhen to join Galatasaray on a dry loan, with the Turkish club covering his full wages.

This incident, which ultimately worked to the detriment of Napoli, is considered to be the driving force behind the club's more measured approach in negotiating Kvaratskhelia's departure.

Why Osimhen rejected Man United’s move

Legit.ng in another report detailed the reason why Osimhen rejected a transfer to Manchester United.

The Nigerian forward was rumoured to be heavily linked with a transfer to the Premier League outfit at the turn of the winter.

The 26-year-old, however, opted against the move in favour of continuing at Galatasaray.

