Stanley Nwabali has picked himself up after more than two weeks since he announced the death of his mother

The Super Eagles' No.1 goalkeeper has returned to South Africa to join his teammates at PSL club Chippa United

While the world celebrated the New Year on January 1, Nwabali took to social media to inform the world about his mother's death

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has returned to his South African base to rejoin his teammates at Chippa United.

On New Year's Day, the Nigerian international announced that his beloved mother had passed away.

It came less than two months after he lost his father, crowning what could be described as a bittersweet year.

Stanley Nwabali has returned to Chippa United two weeks after the death of his mother. Photo: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

Nwabali started 2024 on a sensational note when he made the Super Eagles squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

He became the Nigerian national team's first-choice goalkeeper and went on to play an important role for the country at the continental showpiece.

ESPN reports that his heroics also helped Nigeria edge South Africa via penalties in the final. He pulled in saves as the Super Eagles advanced to the final before losing to hosts Ivory Coast.

Nwabali has since then been in goal for Nigeria, featuring in the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers.

While the world ushered in the New Year, Nwabali posted on social media that he had lost his mother.

He wrote on X:

"A very very crazy world indeed. Rip mom, worst year of my life already."

Recall that on November 15, 2024, he announced that he just lost his beloved father.

Although the goalie did not reveal the cause of the death, he instead shared a heartfelt tribute with a message, “Rest in peace, dad”.

Nwabali returns to Chippa United

Just over two weeks after the passage of his mother, Nwabali has landed in his base in to rejoin his teammates.

The goalkeeper took to his Instagram stories to share clips showing his departure for South Africa.

He then posted photos of himself in training ahead of their crucial PSL tie against Gallants scheduled for Saturday, January 18.

NFF condoles with Nwabali

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation has sent condolence messages to the former Enyimba of Aba goalkeeper.

He was on international duty when the sad incident occurred. The NFF statement reads via X:

“Our heartfelt condolences to Stanley Nwabali on the loss of his mother.

“Stay strong, Stanley. Sending you strength and support during this difficult time. You are not alone; we are all with you.”

Nwabali snubbed for CAF Award

Legit.ng earlier reported that despite his heroics at the AFCON tournament, Nwabali was not shortlisted for the 2025 CAF Award as his name was omitted from the finalists for the Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year.

Nigerians were outraged after CAF released a list of nominees, including Andre Onana, Yahia Fofana, and Ronwen Williams.

South Africa and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams won the prestigious prize at a special ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco, on December 16.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng