Napoli are set to lock horns with Atalanta in match round 21 of the ongoing Italian Serie A season

The reverse meeting between the two Scudetto challengers ended in a victory for Gian Piero Gasperini and his Bergamo outfit

Napoli forward, Romelu Lukaku, has fired a subtle warning to Atalanta ahead of the return fixture between the two sides

Napoli are gearing up for a pivotal round 21 Serie A showdown against Atalanta.

This encounter between two title contenders could be considered a classic six-pointer, with both sides desperate to gain an edge in the championship race.

Napoli, currently enjoying a strong run of form, travel to the Gewiss stadium to face an Atalanta team that handed them a humbling defeat at the Stadio Maradona earlier this season.

Adding to the intrigue, perennial favourites, Inter Milan, have re-entered the title conversation, making this clash even more significant.

However, ahead of the crucial fixture, Napoli striker, Romelu Lukaku, has issued a subtle warning to their Bergamo rivals, emphasising that it will be a challenging game for both teams.

Lukaku speaks ahead of Napoli vs Atalanta clash

Speaking in an interview captured by Ilmattino.it, Lukaku detailed that Napoli are determined to demonstrate their growing strength as a team. The 31-year-old emphasised that he and his teammates will fight collectively to extend their lead at the top of the Serie A table.

“I think they have become stronger, and so have we,” Lukaku said. “We still have a couple of days to prepare for the match, and it will be a very tough challenge.

We are a team that fights together. We must prove that we are strong in every aspect—mentally, physically, with and without the ball. We must be complete. They have a coach like Gasperini, whom I respect a lot. It will be a great match for the fans.”

Lukaku, who has emerged as Napoli’s talisman in attack following the departure of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, will look to inspire his side to what could be a crucial victory.

The Belgian forward has been in fine form, contributing to three goals in his last two appearances since the start of the new year, according to data from FotMob.

Tasked with filling the void left by Victor Osimhen, Lukaku faces the challenge of countering Atalanta’s attacking threats, including the dynamic Ademola Lookman and the returning Mauro Retegui, in what promises to be a thrilling encounter at the Bergamo club.

Lukaku speaks on Kvara’s departure

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Lukaku addressed the departure of Kvaratskhelia from Napoli.

The former Inter Milan star emphasized that the Neapolitan club is not deterred by the exit of the Georgian, as the collective far supersedes any individual performance.

The current Napoli forward also took time to praise manager Antonio Conte, whom he credited for expertly managing the exit of the former Dinamo Batumi star.

Napoli will now rely on the talents of David Neres and Matteo Politano on the flanks to compensate for Kvaratskhelia’s departure.

