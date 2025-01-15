Alex Iwobi shone brightly despite Fulham falling to defeat against the East London outfit, West Ham United

The versatile Nigerian midfielder recorded a brace for his side against a resurgent West Ham team

Iwobi's brace on the night saw him eclipse an Arsenal icon's record as well as hit a personal milestone

Alex Iwobi continued his exceptional run of form with a superb brace in Fulham's Premier League clash against West Ham United.

The Nigerian midfielder, who has been a key figure for Marco Silva's side, delivered another standout performance, even in the face of defeat.

Iwobi opened his account in the 51st minute with a moment of brilliance. Picking up the ball outside the box, he displayed remarkable composure, lofting a perfectly timed chipped pass into the area.

Alex Iwobi is challenged by Edson Alvarez and Aaron Wan-Bissaka during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Fulham. Image: Warren Little.

Source: Getty Images

His second goal was equally impressive, as he halved the deficit with a lofted delivery into the box that wrong-footed Fabiański. The onrushing Harry Wilson failed to make contact, allowing the ball to find the back of the net and bring the score to 3-2.

Unfortunately, the 28-year-old's dazzling display wasn’t enough to salvage a point for Fulham at the London Stadium.

Despite the defeat, Iwobi's performance was one for the history books. The former Arsenal and Everton star eclipsed a long-standing Nigerian record in the Premier League while also reaching a significant personal milestone.

Iwobi reaches milestone with goals vs West Ham

According to data courtesy of SoarSuperEagles, the 28-year-old became the Nigerian with the second most appearances in the history of the Premier League, overtaking Arsenal icon, Nwankwo Kanu.

The versatile midfielder now ranks second with 274 appearances, trailing only former Newcastle United star Shola Ameobi, who amassed an impressive 293 appearances during his time with the Magpies.

On a personal note, Iwobi’s brace also marked a milestone in his career, as it saw him eclipse his best goalscoring season, according to data from StatMuse.

For the first time in his career, Iwobi has reached double figures in goal involvement. He will now aim to build on this remarkable form as Fulham push for a place in Europe’s continental competitions next season.

It is worth recalling that Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca, recently heaped praise on the Fulham star for his outstanding performance against the Blues.

With Iwobi currently enjoying the most prolific form of his career, he will also be eager to replicate this brilliance on the international stage for the Nigerian national team.

Fulham boss speaks on Iwobi’s best position

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Fulham boss, Marco Silva, touched on Iwobi’s best position.

The Portuguese tactician, who appears to have ignited a spark in the midfielder, explained that Iwobi is most comfortable playing through the middle and on the left side, especially when positioned close to goal.

The former Everton coach also noted that despite Iwobi not always having the luxury of playing in his favourite position, he has consistently adapted to whatever role he is assigned.

On occasion, Iwobi has even had to play as a deep-lying playmaker for his club.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng