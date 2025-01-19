Antonio Conte has admitted that Napoli have lost some of their best players after Victor Osimhen and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia's exit

The tactician has reiterated that he would not interfere with the club's position when it comes to dealings in the transfer market

He admitted that the Partenopei squad of this season are not as strong but that they have to keep working hard

Napoli manager Antonio Conte disclosed that he would not interfere with Napoli's activities in the transfer market.

The tactician made the comments after a hard-fought 3-2 away victory over Atalanta in a Serie A fixture on Saturday night.

Mateo Retegui put Atalanta ahead in the 16th minute, but it took Napoli less than 10 minutes to respond, courtesy of a fine finish by Matteo Politano.

Scott McTominay put the visitors ahead just before halftime as Napoli went into the break leading 2-1.

Nigeria's Ademola Lookman made it 2-2 in the 55th minute, but Romelu Lukaku struck in the 78th minute to win it for the Partenopei.

The victory saw Napoli extend their lead in the league standings to 50 points, six ahead of second-placed Inter, which has two games in hand, as per Flashscore.

Conte hailed Lukaku for his prowess in front of goal, saying the Belgian is one player who gives everything during matches.

The manager, however, disclosed that the current Napoli squad is not as strong as what they had.

Georgian international Khvicha Kvaratskhelia left the Italian outfit to join French giants PSG, leaving Conte unimpressed.

The tactician admitted that the club had lost some of its best players, including Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

He said via Sos Fanta:

"Look, I'll leave the decision up to the club. I won't get involved in the transfer market, if they ask me I'll say what I think.

"If the club asks me I'll give my opinion. This isn't about taking on young prospects.

"The objectivity is that two years ago and compared to the Scudetto, the best players left: Osimhen, Kim, Kvara and Zielinski.

"Compared to last year, other strong players have left, we have to keep our heads down without complaining."

Recall that Antonio Conte ostracised Victor Osimhen from Napoli's first team, forcing the striker to seek a transfer during the summer.

After several deals collapsed, Osimhen agreed to a season-long loan with Turkish giants Galatasaray, where he has been in incredible form.

The 26-year-old has already notched in 14 goals in 18 appearances for the Yellow and Reds in all competitions this season.

