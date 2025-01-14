Victor Osimhen has once again reiterated that he will see off his season-long loan deal at Galatasaray

English clubs Manchester United and Chelsea are jostling for the embattled Napoli striker in the January transfer window

His latest comments suggest that he is going nowhere, even though clubs are ready to trigger his release clause

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen seemed to have made up his mind to remain at Galatasaray until the end of the season.

The striker joined the Turkish club on a season-long loan after he was ostracised from the Napoli first team last summer.

English Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea have shown interest in landing the forward this January.

Victor Osimhen says he is willing to see off his loan deal with Galatasaray. Photo: Ciro De Luca.

Source: Getty Images

The 26-year-old earlier disclosed that he will see-off his loan deal with the Turkish club until the end of the season.

He has once again hinted that Galatasaray will remain his home until June, as said in a social media post.

The forward registered an assist in their controversial 2-1 away win over Basaksehir in the Super Lig.

Osimhen was substituted at half-time, but viral footage showed him helping his Galatasaray teammates see out a victory while on the bench.

Football enthusiast @TheTifeFab shared the clip on X and added the caption: "Coaching go actually fit Victor Osimhen."

Osimhen replied: "Come to Galatasaray Tife."

His comments come days after Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis blasted the forward for shunning the potential transfer to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are willing to trigger the striker's €75 million release clause, but the former Lille of France striker has maintained that he will stay at Galatasaray.

Osimhen told Napoli director Giovanni Manna via Webaslan:

"I made a promise to Galatasaray, I am very much happy here. The fans love me very much; I cannot leave them.

"If the teams that made me an offer in May still want me, we will sit down and talk again."

Manchester United intensify Osimhen chase

Meanwhile, Manchester United continue their chance on the Super Eagles forward who has been on the club's radar since the days of Erik ten Hag.

It was gathered that manager Ruben Amorim is not impressed with the services of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Both strikers have so far struggled to make their mark at Old Trafford, leaving room for the arrival of a new No.9.

Multiple reports also suggest that Marcus Rashford could leave before the end of the January transfer window.

According to Football Transfers, renowned journalist Ben Jacobs believes that the Red Devils' interest in Osimhen is genuine.

Kvaratshhelia set to join PSG

Legit.ng earlier reported that Italian club Napoli found itself at the centre of another transfer controversy as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is on the verge of completing a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

It was gathered that the Georgian winger is reportedly among the team’s lowest earners.

This, along with other contributing factors, has influenced the decision of the impressive forward to consider a potential switch to join the French champions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng