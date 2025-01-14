The Nigerian Football Federation unveiled Eric Chelle as the new Super Eagles coach in Abuja yesterday

Chelle was saddled with the huge responsibility of qualifying the national team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Former NFF President Amaju Pinnick has spoken on why the Super Eagles must be in USA, Canada and Mexico

Former President of the Nigerian Football Federation Amaju Pinnick has explained why it is necessary for the Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The NFF officially unveiled new head coach Eric Chelle yesterday at an event in the MKO Abiola National Stadium Media Conference Room in Abuja.

NFF confirmed in an official statement that Chelle's primary responsibility is to help the team qualify for the Mundial in the USA, Canada and Mexico despite a poor start to the campaign.

Nigeria have three points from the opening four games and are fifth in Group C after draws against Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa and a crushing defeat to Benin Republic.

Jose Peseiro coached the draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, while Finidi George managed the draw against South Africa and the defeat to neighbours Benin Republic.

Pinnick speaks on 2026 World Cup

Former NFF chief Amaju Pinnick has stressed the importance of Chelle helping Nigeria qualify for the 2026 World Cup, claiming it will be an aberration to miss out.

“It’ll be an aberration for Nigeria not to be in the US. You can imagine, the highest number of educated immigrants in the US are Nigerians,” he told Arise News after Chelle's unveiling.

“It’s something I personally cannot think about. One of my lowest moments in life was when Nigeria did not qualify for the last World Cup.”

He spoke in a similar tone ahead of the decisive moments of the 2022 World Cup qualifier, citing the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Qatar as the reason for the Eagles to qualify, which unfortunately they didn't, after losing to rivals Ghana on away goals.

“Do you know the relationship, the bilateral relationship we have with Qatar as a government? Then Nigeria will not be in Qatar? It’s not… just think about it,” he said in 2022.

“You want to see Buhari in Qatar, and he will gladly come to Qatar.”

The 54-year-old football administrator reiterated that Chelle is the right choice for the Super Eagles and that the relevant bodies took all necessary steps before hiring him.

“They didn’t just take the decision on their own. They also have the Sports Commission, which superintends the activities of the Nigeria Football Federation. I’m sure the Sports Commission gave them their blessing,” he concluded.

Chelle speaks on World Cup chances

Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle spoke on Nigeria's chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, which is his primary responsibility as the new Super Eagles head coach.

The Ivorian-born manager will hope to get Nigeria back on track after a stuttering start to that qualifying campaign with three points from the opening four games.

