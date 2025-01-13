Eric Chelle was today officially unveiled as the new Super Eagles head coach at a colourful event in Abuja

The Nigerian Football Federation progressed with the hiring of the head coach despite adverse reactions

Chelle took to his social media page and published a statement that combined gratitude and appeal

The Nigerian Football Federation ignored the adverse reactions from Nigerians over the appointment of Eric Chelle as the new Super Eagles coach and unveiled him.

Chelle was unveiled at a colour event today at the Media Conference Room of the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja at an event witnessed by dignitaries and the media.

The NFF President Ibrahim Gusau called Nigerians to put whatever they have against the manager behind them and support him in his official duty to qualify the team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Chelle took to his Instagram page to issue a statement to Nigerians, encompassing gratitude, commitment to work, and a call for support from the football-loving nation.

Legit.ng analyses the six key points from Chelle's social media statement.

6 key points from Chelle's statement

1. Gratitude

Eric Chelle expresses gratitude for being trusted with the role of head coach of the Super Eagles, a job he had previously described as a lifetime opportunity and declares readiness to take on the huge responsibility of the football-loving nation.

2. Football as a Unifying Force

The manager highlights that football is a uniting passion for Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora, emphasising its significance beyond being just a sport. In addition, Nigerians always suspend all their issues to focus on the Super Eagles matches.

3. Vision and Goals

The primary goal of the Chelle administration is to restore the Super Eagles to the top of world football, requiring hard work, discipline, and a realistic yet ambitious strategy, particularly in qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite difficult circumstances.

4. Player Inclusion

The manager plans to utilise local and international talents to build a team embodying Nigeria’s unity, strength, and excellence. There have been calls from the fans to include players from the Nigerian Professional Football League in the Super Eagles.

5. Commitment to Success

Chelle promised to make decisions prioritising the nation's pride and ensuring victories that resonate with all Nigerians, particularly with the big responsibility of turning the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign around.

6. Call for Unity and Support

The coach invites all Nigerians to join in the journey of reviving the team’s glory and showcasing the nation’s excellence on the global stage. The country's football family is divided over Chelle's appointment, and it is important for him to make a rallying call for support.

Chelle speaks on World Cup chances

Legit.ng reported on Eric Chelle speaking on Nigeria's chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup during his unveiling ceremony as the new Super Eagles coach.

The Ivorian-born 47-year-old head coach embraced the big task ahead and made a rallying call to Nigerians to support the team in the fight to turn the campaign around.

