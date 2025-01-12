The Nigeria Football Federation has been advised on what they must provide Eric Chelle to make him succeed

Chelle was announced as the new Super Eagles on Tuesday and the news has been met with serious backlash from supporters

The NFF will on Monday in the Federal Capital, Abuja present Chelle to the public officially as the new Super Eagles coach

Nigerian football expert Eval Edu has laid out three crucial requirements the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) must meet to ensure Eric Chelle succeeds in his new role as the Super Eagles' head coach.

The 47-year-old coach, who was recently appointed to lead Nigeria’s senior national football team, has faced skepticism from fans and pundits alike.

The Nigeria Football Federation will unveil Eric Chelle as the new Super Eagles coach on Monday, January 13th in Abuja. Photo by Sia Kambou

According to ESPN, former Mali international Chelle will make history as the first non-Nigerian African to coach the Super Eagles.

Chelle’s appointment is with immediate effect, and the former Mali coach has the responsibility of guiding the Super Eagles to earn a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, with the next round of matches taking place in March.

Eval, speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, stated that Chelle’s success as Super Eagles coach hinges on the NFF’s willingness to create an environment conducive to achieving his goals.

1. Less Interference from the NFF

Eval emphasized the need for the NFF to limit its interference in the day-to-day operations of the Super Eagles.

Over the years, Nigerian football has suffered instances of administrative overreach, with technical staff often facing pressure to include certain players in the squad or adopt strategies dictated by the federation.

Eval argues that the NFF should allow Chelle to make independent judgements about player selection, tactics, and team management.

“Success in football requires a coach to have full autonomy,” Edu stated. “If Chelle is constantly second-guessed or forced into decisions, he won’t have the creative space to implement his vision for the Super Eagles.”

2. More Support from the NFF

Eval also believes that the newly appointed Super Eagles coach will need unwavering support from the NFF, both financially and administratively.

Eval called on the NFF to prioritize the team’s welfare and provide the resources necessary to compete at the highest level.

“I’m expecting the NFF to put an arm around Eric Chelle and help him feel at home as quickly as possible to help Nigeria navigate through the must-win six remaining matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.”

3. More Transparency from the NFF

Finally, Eval emphasised the significance of transparency in the federation's operations. He contended that opaque decision-making processes and favouritism had historically harmed confidence between the NFF, its coaching staff, and the players.

Ikpeba blasts ex-players questioning Chelle’s appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Nigerian international Victor Ikpeba is unimpressed with ex-internationals questioning the appointment of Eric Chelle as the Super Eagles coach.

The former CAF Player of the Year winner disclosed that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has made its choice and that the new head coach needs all the support.

