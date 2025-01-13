Chelsea has reportedly given up their pursuit of Victor Osimhen amid the uncertainties around the forward’s future

Osimhen has been a long-term target for the Blues and almost signed him last summer from Napoli on deadline day

Osimhen has been in remarkable form since joining Galatasaray after making 19 goal contributions in 17 games

Victor Osimhen’s future continues to be clouded in doubt as yet another suitor appears to have given up on their pursuit of the Super Eagles forward.

The 26-year-old is one of the most sought-after forwards in world football with numerous top teams bidding for his signature ahead of the winter transfer window.

According to ESPN, Osimhen has joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli and has established himself as one of the world’s deadliest attackers in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Nigerian forward, who almost joined Chelsea on transfer deadline day last summer, has scored a whopping 13 goals and created six assists in only 17 appearances for the Istanbul giants, per Transfermarkt.

Manchester United, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keen on Osimhen but the Nigerian forward’s future remains shrouded in doubt despite Napoli’s willingness to offload him.

Chelsea withdraws from Osimhen deal

English Premier League giants Chelsea has reportedly backed out from their pursuit of Osimhen due to complications surrounding the deal to sign the on-loan Galatasaray forward.

According to TBR Football, the Blues have turned their attention to former Manchester City forward Liam Delap as they seek to add a striker to their squad in the January transfer window.

Chelsea insider Ben Jacobs has shared why Chelsea seemed to have quenched their thirst for Osimhen to pursue a deal for the Ipswich striker.

“Right now, they seem more intent to bring a player like Delap in, young, Premier League experience, rather than going in for Victor Osimhen at £65m and £250k-a-week.

“The thing about Delap that Chelsea feel is that if you take away the finishing he’s having to drop deep and do a lot of work off the ball.

“It’s shaping his profile in a way where he drops deeper, interlinks it, that builds his game. A lot of people look at Delap like that as it’s adding to his development and keeping him humble.”

Delap is also a significantly cheaper option as opposed to Osimhen as the 20-year-old forward is expected to cost a maximum of £20 million as opposed to the Napoli striker who is valued at £75 million.

Turkish referee blasts Victor Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen’s actions in Galatasaray’s last game in the Turkish league seemed to have angered a former referee who has taken time to blast the Nigerian forward.

Renowned Turkish referee Erman Toroglu has criticised the 26-year-old following Galatasaray's second goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over Basaksehir after he claimed the striker had handled the ball in the build-up.

Protesting Basaksehir, players ran towards the referee, demanding that the goal be cancelled, claiming Osimhen handled the ball, but their appeal was turned down.

