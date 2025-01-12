Eric Chelle's appointment as the Super Eagles coach has continued to dominate talking points in Nigeria

A number of ex-internationals have blasted the Nigeria Football Federation for appointing the former Mali star as the new national team handler

Victor Ikpeba has berated some of his former teammates, asking where they were during Victor Osimhen's altercation with Finidi George

Former Nigerian international Victor Ikpeba is unimpressed with ex-international questioning the appointment of Eric Chelle as the Super Eagles coach.

Ikpeba disclosed that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has made its choice and that the new head coach needs all the support.

Augustine Eguavoen will leave his role as the national team's handler, and former Malian international Eric Chelle will take charge.

The tactician has been tasked to secure the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket as the qualifiers return in March.

Nigeria find themselves struggling in the World Cup qualifiers, having failed to win any of their four matches so far.

The Super Eagles played 1-1 draws with Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa before losing 2-1 to the Republic of Benin in Abidjan.

Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin are ahead in the group with 7 points each; Lesotho has 5, while Nigeria has 3.

ESPN confirms that when the qualifiers return in March, the Super Eagles will travel to Kigali to face the Amavubi before hosting Zimbabwe a few days later.

However, a number of former Nigerian players have continued to criticise the NFF over Eric Chelle's appointment.

Ifeanyi Udeze, Mutiu Adepoju, Peter Ijeh, and many more have all raised concerns about Chelle's appointment.

Ikpeba backs Eric Chelle

Speaking on Brila FM as per Own Goal, Ikpeba urged former colleagues to support the newly appointed tactician.

He lamented that his former colleagues have now found their voices, questioning why they were silent during Victor Osimhen's altercation with Finidi George.

"Let us rally around the manager and players. if we win the 2 games in march, we are back in contention for the world cup.

"This is not about manager. he is what we have now and we will support him.

"When finidi was head coach, how many of these ex internationals came out to support him and speak for him when there were issues with players."

Eric Chelle set for spell with Nigeria

Meanwhile, Chelle has confirmed his appointment as the Super Eagles coach as he departs Algerian outfit MC Oran.

The 47-year-old ended what could be his final match in charge of MC Oran with a gritty 1-0 victory over Union Sportive de Setif in the Coupe d’Algérie Round of 32 on Saturday.

Multiple reports said the tactician, who guided Mali to the quarterfinal of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, will be unveiled as the Super Eagles coach on Monday, January 13.

Conceicao speaks over NFF snub

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NFF had contacted Portuguese tactician Antonio Conceicao for the Super Eagles coaching position.

Conceicao's agency has refuted claims that a salary dispute caused him to reject the job offer.

The 63-year-old clarified that although discussions had taken place, neither parties reached an agreement.

