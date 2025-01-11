Victor Osimhen and Alexander Isak are two of the most sought-after strikers in European football at the moment

The European striker market is one of the most in-demand as European clubs enter the January transfer market to improve their squads for the second half of the season.

Victor Osimhen and Alexander Isak are two of Europe's most sought-after forwards, with both likely to switch clubs during the summer of 2025.

Osimhen attracted interest from top European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, during the summer but did not make a permanent move due to different reasons.

He joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan, and the interest in him grew due to his top performances for the Turkish champions, so much that clubs are willing to sign him this summer.

On the other hand, Isak has been under the radar of top clubs since his time at Real Sociedad, but Newcastle moved quickly and signed him for a club-record £63 million in the summer of 2022.

The Swede wasted no time settling at the club and recently marked his 50th goal, heightening the level of interest from the top clubs, and Newcastle have named a price of £150 million.

Comparing Osimhen and Isak

As always, a conversation about who the better striker is among the two has ensued on social media, with fans weighing the pros and cons of each as clubs battle for their signatures.

Osimhen's stats at Galatasaray

The Nigerian striker has a release clause of £63 million, down from the over £100mil demanded by Napoli in the summer, which scared off interest despite lengthy negotiations.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Osimhen was not deterred by his situation over the summer and has hit the ground running at Galatasaray, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists in 16 games, according to Transfermarkt.

His impressive form has heightened interest from other clubs and made Galatasaray want to sign him permanently despite his relatively high transfer fee.

Isak’s stats at Newcastle United

The Swedish international has been on a red hot form for Newcastle this season, with 15 goals and four assists in 22 games in all competitions for the Premier League side.

As noted by NUFC on X, he was particularly impressive in December, scoring eight goals in six league games for Eddie Howe’s side and was named the Premier League player of the month.

Osimhen has missed 23 big chances this season while creating three for his teammates and averages 1.3 key passes per game, while Isak has missed 10 big chances, created nine and averages 1.7 key passes per game.

The Premier League star has missed seven games due to injury this season, while the Nigerian forward has missed six games, as both compare quite similarly in injuries.

Both are unlikely to leave their clubs this January, but the summer holds an interesting time for two of the most sought-after forwards in the world.

Osimhen's likely destination after Galatasaray

Legit.ng reported that Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio disclosed Osimhen's likely destination when he eventually leaves Galatasaray at the end of the season.

The Turkish champions are unlikely to sign him permanently, and the reliable transfer journalist claimed that the Nigerian forward is heading to the Premier League.

