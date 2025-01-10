Victor Osimhen has decided that discussions over his future will not happen until the summer transfer window

Osimhen turned down parent club Napoli's attempt to sell him to Manchester United during the January window

An Italian transfer expert has disclosed his possible destination when he finally leaves Galatasaray in June 2025

Victor Osimhen has left discussions around his future pending until the summer transfer window, but a transfer expert has disclosed his likely destination.

Osimhen's future has been a hot topic since the summer transfer window, leading to his relationship with Napoli breaking down after the club's involvement in botching two lucrative moves.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring for Galatasaray in the 2-1 win over Goztepe. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Galatasaray swooped for him after the European window closed, and he accepted a season-long loan to Turkey to avoid not playing football until January.

According to Evening Standard, a break clause in the loan deal allows him to leave Turkey in January if some selected clubs trigger his release clause.

However, the Nigerian forward has decided he will not leave the Turkish champions this window and will only have discussions with other clubs in the summer window.

Victor Osimhen's likely destination

Manchester United have been in contact with Napoli to secure the striker’s signing during this window, but the player has turned down all approaches, infuriating the Italian club.

Italian transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio confirmed to Betting Expert that the former LOSC Lille striker is likely heading to the Premier League in the summer.

“Arsenal will try to get Isak or Osimhen in the summer. Osimhen will come back to Napoli, but he has an exit clause of €75 million. So, I think Osimhen is an option for the Premier League clubs in the summer,” Di Marzio said.

“Vlahovic is an option and a target as well for Arsenal. They like him, and I think they will try to make a deal in the summer. So he is also on the list.”

The number of clubs interested in Osimhen in the Premier League and their financial capability make it very likely that he will move to England in the summer of 2025.

Napoli are unlikely to sell to an Italian rival, with Juventus interested and even if they want to, most Serie A clubs cannot afford his €75 million release clause.

His current loan club, Galatasaray, are also interested but are not financially equipped to make a deal happen, even though they have been making moves behind the scenes.

Osimhen infuriates Napoli with key decision

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen infuriated Napoli after turning down an approach from Manchester United who are ready to pay his release clause this January.

The club's board are said to be displeased at the Nigerian forward having hoped they will cash in on him this window and spend the funds to improve their squad.

The former Royal Charleroi forward is determined to see out the season with Galatasaray and repay their faith and love, even if he won't sign for them permanently.

