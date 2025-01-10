Manager Arne Slot started brightly at Liverpool despite limited transfer activity when he took over in the summer

Transfer rumours have been flying around that the club will fortify the squad to keep their title challenge alive

Slot has reacted to the news of a possible January transfer window activity with links to two Super Eagles attackers

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has commented on the club’s possible transfer activity in the January window amid links to multiple players, including two Nigerian players.

Slot took over at Liverpool at the start of the new season, replacing German manager Jürgen Klopp, who spent nine successful years at the Merseyside club.

The Dutch tactician had limited transfer activity, signing only £13 million Federico Chiesa, and the Italian attacker has yet to make a meaningful impact since joining.

The Reds are top of the Premier League and UEFA Champions League table and need to reinforce the squad to keep their chances of competing on all fronts alive.

Slot reacts to Liverpool transfer rumours

The January transfer window is 10 days gone, and several players have been linked to different clubs, including Liverpool, in recent days, as expected during every window.

Liverpool coach Slot has reacted to the news linking players to the club in January, claiming most of the news are 99 per cent untrue at the end of the window.

“What I make of that is that it's January,” Slot responded to a question about Kvaratskhelia, as quoted by 90min.

“I think I said after the West Ham game not to disappoint me, please come up with all these clubs and all these players that have interest from us or the ones that don't play a lot for us to go somewhere else. That is what's happening now.

"Nine out of ten times, 99 out of 100 times, at the end of the window it's clear that almost all of these stories weren't true. So what can I comment about it?”

“The rumors keep coming, but no comment from my side,” he concluded.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has yet to sign a new contract at Napoli, and reports in the Italian media suggest the club could move him on this month if an offer of around €80 million is received.

According to Bein Sports Turkiye, the Anfield club are interested in Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman and could use Darwin Nunez as a makeweight to get the Napoli man.

However, Slot’s press conference watered down the chances of any of the Super Eagles forward moving to Anfield after the manager dismissed the links as mere rumours.

Osimhen's likely destination after Galatasaray

Legit.ng reported that Italian transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio disclosed Osimhen's likely destination when he leaves Galatasaray at the end of his season-long loan.

Di Marzio, a reliable source for Osimhen's transfer news, claimed that the Super Eagles star could be heading for the Premier League amid transfer interest from multiple clubs.

