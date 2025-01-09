Victor Osimhen missed out on Galatasaray's crunch Turkish Cup fixture against Istanbul Başakşehir

The marquee Nigerian striker was widely speculated to have been omitted largely due to the nature of the clash

However, in the aftermath of the crunch fixture, coach Okan Buruk provided a subtly worrying update on the combative striker

Victor Osimhen was notably absent from Galatasaray's squad for their Turkish Cup fixture against Istanbul Başakşehir.

The Nigerian striker, who has been in scintillating form, was widely expected to feature in the derby, given its significance.

Speculation initially suggested that coach Okan Buruk may have opted to exclude the forward due to the nature of the encounter.

Victor Osimhen reacts during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Eyuspor at Rams Park Stadium on December 1, 2024. Image: Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

However, following the match—which saw Galatasaray rue missed opportunities, including a stoppage-time penalty squandered by substitute Michy Batshuayi—the coach provided clarity on why Osimhen was left out of the lineup.

Galatasaray coach provides worrying update on Osimhen

Speaking to the media, as reported by Nexus Sports, the 51-year-old coach explained that the Nigerian striker was feeling unwell and unable to train properly, which led to his omission.

Buruk detailed that the illness began towards the end of Galatasaray’s fixture against Göztepe. However, he reassured fans by indicating that Osimhen might return to training ahead of the weekend match.

“Osimhen had an illness. He had a fever after the last match and could not attend training. He is not in the squad today because he is not physically ready.

Osimhen will train tomorrow. We don't have anything missing. We will be at full strength by the end of the week. We will go there to win,” the Galatasaray manager stated.

These comments come amid persistent rumours linking Osimhen to Manchester United. The Premier League club has reportedly contacted Napoli, Osimhen’s parent club, regarding a potential move.

However, according to Italian outlet, La Repubblica, Osimhen has rejected the move. Despite this, reports suggest that Ruben Amorim’s side remains in discussions with Napoli, keeping the possibility of a transfer alive.

Whether an agreement can be reached between all parties remains uncertain.

Osimhen responds to Napoli chief

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Osimhen provided a response to Napoli chief, Aurelio De Laurentiis, amid talks of his rejection of a transfer to Manchester United.

The former LOSC Lille star reportedly laid bare his reasons and intent for rejecting the proposed move to the Premier League outfit.

Osimhen was reported to have emphasised his commitment to the Galatasaray hierarchy and expressed his willingness to honour his verbal agreement with the Istanbul outfit, opting to stay until the end of the current season.

The marquee Nigerian forward has often been vocal about his determination to help the club secure its 25th Turkish Super Lig crown, as well as the UEFA Europa League title, for which they are currently among the odds-on favourites.

The Napoli loanee, however, has not explicitly ruled out the possibility of a summer transfer to a club in the English Premier League.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng