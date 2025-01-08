The announcement of Eric Sekou Chelle as the new Super Eagles coach has sparked outrage among many Nigerians

The Super Eagles have been without a substantive coach for several months since the resignation of Finidi George

A former Nigeria striker is demanding an explanation from the Nigeria Football Federation on how Chelle was hired

After several months of searching for a manager, the Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed the appointment of former Mali coach Eric Sekou Chelle as the new coach of the Super Eagles.

The three-time African champions have been without a permanent coach since June 2024 when Finidi George resigned from the position after a poor start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Eric Sekou Chelle was confirmed as the Super Eagles on Tuesday by the Nigeria Football Federation. Photo by Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

Augustine Eguavoen took up the role as coach of the Super Eagles on an interim basis, at least through the next round of qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations where he sealed Nigeria's ticket, per ESPN.

Several top managers across the globe were linked with the vacant Super Eagles job in the past including the likes of Herve Renard, Steve McClaren, Bruno Labbadia, and Antonio Conceicao before the NFF’s appointment of Chelle was confirmed on Tuesday night.

Chelle’s appointment has been greeted with much skepticism by fans in Nigeria with many questioning how the former Mali coach was appointed as head coach of the Super Eagles.

Anichebe demands answers from NFF

Meanwhile, former Nigeria striker Victor Anichebe has demanded to know the selection process for hiring Chelle as the new Super Eagles coach after the NFF confirmed his appointment on Tuesday, OwnGoal Nigeria reports.

The former Everton forward took to social media to express his concerns over Chelle’s appointment but ultimately wished him well on the job which kickstarts with immediate effect.

“Would love to know what process was carried out when selecting this manager. That being said good luck to him the pressure he will face managing the Super Eagles is a heavy one. All the best”, Anichebe posted.

Chelle left his role as Mali’s head coach in June last year after two poor results in the World Cup qualifiers, where they were beaten 1-2 by Ghana at home before drawing 0-0 away to Madagascar.

Why was Chelle appointed by NFF?

Chelle's significant international coaching experience prepares him to withstand the difficulties of directing the Super Eagles.

He has previously proven his ability to compete at a high level by coaching Mali's national team to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Chelle has valuable experience managing a wide spectrum of teams, having coached at clubs such as GS Consolat, FC Martigues, Boulogne, and MC Oran.

NFF confirmed new coach for Super Eagles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NFF has named Eric Sekou Chelle as the Super Eagles' new head coach, marking a huge step forward for the national team.

The former Mali boss will take charge of the team with immediate effect and will also be responsible for the home-based national team, CHAN Eagles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng