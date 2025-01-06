The coaching situation of the Super Eagles of Nigeria continues to generate serious conversations

The Nigeria Football Federation remains keen on appointing a new tactician for the Super Eagles, who have been without a substantive head coach since the summer of 2024

A report about a current Algerian league manager topping the NFF's shortlist for the role has recently surfaced

While it is now almost certain the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will be appointing a new permanent head coach for the Super Eagles, the question of who the next tactician will be has become a topical issue.

The Super Eagles, who have largely handled their fixtures under the guidance of interim coach Augustine Eguavoen, have been without a substantive head coach since the departure of Finidi George in June 2024.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria team have been without a permanent manager since the departure of Finidi George. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

While several candidates have been linked with the Nigerian team job—including Eguavoen himself, who recently shared his thoughts on the role—whom the NFF will settle for remains far from decided.

However, with speculations swirling and even former NFF chief Amaju Pinnick providing hints about the potential appointment of the next Nigeria coach, a report has surfaced suggesting the football federation has drawn up a three-manager shortlist for the role.

NFF draw shortlist for Super Eagles job

According to a recent report from the media outlet OwnGoalNigeria, the NFF has reportedly drawn up a shortlist of three candidates to take over the Super Eagles coaching job.

The shortlist is said to include an unnamed Portuguese coach, an unnamed German tactician, and Eric Chelle, the current head coach of MC Omran.

Chelle, who has long been linked with the Super Eagles' coaching role, previously managed the Malian national team.

The French tactician gained attention during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for a dramatic moment on the touchline when he appeared distressed, prompting his backroom staff to pour water on his head to cool him down.

While it remains unclear whether the former Mali coach is the frontrunner for the position, the Super Eagles find themselves in a precarious situation regarding qualification for the FIFA World Cup.

Currently ranked fifth, according to data courtesy of FotMob, the Nigerian team must win all six of their remaining fixtures to secure a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup slated for the Americas.

Amaju speaks on Super Eagles job

Legit.ng in an earlier report detailed that former football federation chief, Pinnick, shared his thoughts on the delay regarding the appointment of the next permanent coach of the Super Eagles.

The FIFA Executive Council member emphasized that the primary reason for the current NFF administration’s delay in appointing a new coach is related to issues of funding and salaries.

Pinnick also mentioned that he had heard the appointment of the new coach is imminent and that the incoming manager possesses a wealth of experience on the African continent.

The former federation chief concluded by stating that the announcement of the next coach will be one that surprises many.

Source: Legit.ng