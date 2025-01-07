Ownership changes are a recurring theme in the ever-dynamic world of club football that continues to shape the trajectory of teams

Clubs are frequently sold, either entirely or partially, to new investors eager to elevate the team's status and success

Recently, reports have emerged suggesting that the world's richest man, Elon Musk, is considering investing in a Premier League club

Football fans have grown accustomed to seeing changes in the ownership of their beloved clubs.

Often, shareholders or sole owners choose to sell part or all of their stake in a football club for various reasons.

In the English Premier League, this trend has become increasingly common in recent seasons.

General view of Goodison Park, home to Everton, after the Friedkin Group completed a takeover of the Premier League club. Image: MI New.

Source: Getty Images

Most recently, Everton announced a takeover by the Friedkin Group.

Elon Musk to purchase Liverpool?

According to a recent report from Times Radio, Errol Musk, father of Tesla billionaire, has detailed that his son has expressed interest in buying Liverpool Football Club.

Errol outlined the family’s deep ties to the city, noting a long-standing connection with Liverpool.

Elon who is currently the world’s richest man with an estimated net worth of $425 billion, is balancing his responsibilities running X, Tesla, and SpaceX, while also assisting Donald Trump’s preparations for a potential second term in the White House.

Despite his packed schedule, his father hinted that Elon might be exploring other ventures, including a potential acquisition of Liverpool.

When asked directly whether his son wanted to buy the club, Errol responded with a laugh:

"I can’t comment on that; they’ll raise the price! Oh yes, [he has expressed a desire], but that doesn’t mean he’s buying it."

Pressed further on whether the purchase was seriously on Elon’s radar, Errol added:

"He would like to, yes, obviously. Anybody would want to—so would I! His grandmother was born in Liverpool, and we have relatives there. We were fortunate to know quite a few of the Beatles because they grew up with some of my family. So, we are attached to Liverpool, you know."

Speculation surrounding Elon’s interest in a Liverpool takeover comes on the heels of Fenway Sports Group (FSG) selling a minority stake in the club to U.S.-based investment firm Dynasty Equity in September 2023.

The funds from the sale were reportedly allocated to repaying debts incurred during the pandemic, as well as financing projects such as the new Anfield Road stand, the AXA Training Centre, and the repurchase of the Melwood training ground.

Elon is not the first billionaire linked to the acquisition of a Premier League club. Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote, recently revealed in an interview how he narrowly missed out on purchasing Arsenal.

