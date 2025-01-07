Cristiano Ronaldo has long been with his current partner and mother of his kids, Georgina Rodriguez, since 2016

Often, talks about why the Portuguese superstar is yet to marry the Argentine model have made headlines

Financial expert, Emmanuel Obruste, has suggested what he considers to be the actual reason the football couple are yet to get married

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are widely regarded as one of the world’s most influential couples.

The two have been inseparable since meeting in Madrid in 2016. Over the years, they have become parents to four children, in addition to Cristiano Jr.

Despite their public success and the admiration they receive, one question continues to linger: why aren’t they married?

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo at the MTV EMAs 2019 at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 03, 2019. Image: Daniele Venturelli.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo himself has often hinted at the possibility of marrying the Spanish-Argentine model, but so far, it has remained a topic of conversation rather than action.

The Al Nassr star has even referred to Georgina as his wife in casual remarks, including in a recent episode of his YouTube series.

As their relationship flourishes, fans eagerly await the moment when the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will finally ask Georgina, "Will you be my wife?"

However, an African financial expert has recently offered some insight into why Ronaldo is yet to take the official step of marriage.

Finance expert explains why Ronaldo is not married to Georgina

On a recent episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, Nigerian finance expert, Emmanuel Obruste, popularly known as Geh Geh, shared his thoughts on why Ronaldo has yet to officially marry his partner, Georgina.

The finance expert and content creator emphasised that marriage often appears to be a potential avenue for wasting hard-earned money, which is likely why Ronaldo hasn't fully embraced the idea.

Geh Geh highlighted the significant financial burdens that could arise in the event of a breakup, particularly the costs associated with paying alimony and child support.

He suggested that these financial considerations may be behind the Al Nassr star’s reluctance to officially marry Georgina.

The social media sensation also pointed out that Ronaldo might be trying to avoid the potential pitfalls, noting the numerous examples of such unfortunate situations among sports stars over the years.

Geh Geh's perspective sparked a wave of reactions from fans across social media, with many quickly sharing their opinions. While some agreed with his reasoning, others criticised his view, suggesting that his financial capacity might have influenced his stance on such a matter.

Though it remains unclear exactly why Ronaldo is yet to propose to Georgina, it’s hard to completely dismiss the thought process outlined by Geh Geh.

Georgina speaks on Ronaldo’s retirement

Legit.ng in a previous report detailed that Georgina hinted at the timeline when Ronaldo will retire from football.

The Spanish-Argentine model suggested that the Al Nassr star would probably consider calling time on his illustrious career in about two years.

Ronaldo himself has often admitted that it may not be long before he opts for an exit from the beautiful game. The Portuguese star appears to be keen on making Al Nassr the final professional club of his career.

