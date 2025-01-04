Hoffenheim have completed the signing of Nigerian forward Gift Orban after he fell out of favour at Lyon

The striker joined the French club in the summer of 2024, but his off-field antics overshadowed his performances

The German club’s head coach has likened Orban’s ‘bad boy’ persona to that of a Manchester United forward

Hoffenheim manager has aimed a dig at Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund, albeit unintentionally, after the German club signed Nigerian forward Gift Orban.

Orban has had a chaotic and nomadic career across European clubs since making his professional debut at Norwegian club Stabæk in the 2022/23 season.

He has spent a season or less at the three clubs he has represented since then: Stabæk, Gent in the Belgian Pro League and most recently Olympique Lyonnais in the French league.

His indiscipline and unprofessionalism have followed the Nigerian star at all the clubs, which was why he was shipped from France after only a few months.

Hoffenheim coach aims dig at Hojlund

The German club completed the signing of the Nigerian striker for an initial €9 million and the fee could rise to €12mil if the add-ons conditions are met.

As noted by the trend of his transfers on Transfermarkt, even if the add-ons are met, Lyon will take a €2mil loss on the player they signed in January 2024 after an unproductive relationship.

His new manager, Christian Ilzer, pointed out the player's major fault and likened him to one of his former players and current Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund.

“Of course he’s a special character. I've worked with a lot of guys, like Höjlund, who are just special. They're not well-behaved, streamlined guys. Otherwise they can't hurt the opponent,” he told Kicker.

“These are exposed characters in various forms. They are goal getters, if you integrate them well, then they will score.”

Ilzer’s claims about Hojlund appear to have been internal issues as the internet or social media do not have information about the player going through disciplinary matters.

On the other hand, Orban is no stranger to being at the end of sanctions, fines and suspensions due to his off-field behaviours, social media activities and public comments.

He threatened to quit Gent if he didn't get more playing time and was sold months later. His social media activity at Lyon got him in trouble, leading to his departure.

The 22-year-old is eligible to represent Nigeria and Togo internationally but is yet to play for either, despite earning a call-up to the Super Eagles in 2023.

Lyon sanction Gift Orban

Legit.ng reported that Lyon sanctioned Gift Orban over his social media apology despite the Nigerian star claiming ignorance and apologising for his Instagram post.

Orban was suspended and was told he would not play for the club again after celebrating an opponent's goal against the seven-time French champions while on suspension.

The incident sparked widespread reaction from the French and Nigerian media. It was an avoidable problem, but it appeared to have been an intentional plot.

